Trim Press Market (2018-2028) | Shin Tokai Die Casting Industry, Thermoforming Systems LLS (TSL), Com-Tech, Macrodyne Technologies Inc.

A trim press operator uses a trim press to eliminate extra material from the parts produced by die casting tools. In the die casting process, the press heats the metal and then drives the liquid metal in a mold called a die. The machine cools the metal so the worker can remove the part and extra material from the die. This extra material, called flashing or gate, is trapped in the injection port when the mold is filled.

Most trim presses are used to manufacture various components of automotive vehicles. Moreover, modern trim presses are tailored with robotic interfaces for integration into preprocessing cells or automated casting cells. At the same time, machine control enables simple programming and convenient operation, and interfaces ensure communication with higher-level cell controls or master computers.

Energy Saving Trim Press

Most of manufacturers are innovating their trim press technologies to sustain their market share in the trim press market. For instance, a machine-tool manufacturer has presented an energy-saving (trim press) that features HSA (hybrid-servoactuator) technology that allows consumers to lessen energy usage without sacrificing any of the finishing ability of hydraulic trim press designs. It helps reduce the price for finishing casting. The new design also decreases noise levels at manufacturing plants, reduces liquid cleanup, and also cuts down the amount of hosing needed to serve the unit.

Metal Mechanics Inc., a major player in the trim press market, presented new computerized trim presses that integrate a robot load station, part unload mechanism, trim station, and scrap dump station into a single modular unit. In this design, as the press comes down to break the metal in the trim station, an earlier trimmed part is unloaded, a new casting is loaded, and the scrap is dumped, with each cycle that helps maximize production potential.

Trim Press Market: Dynamics

Increased demand from end-use sectors such as automotive and heavy engineering machinery is expected to support the demand for trim presses over the forecast period. The automotive industry has observed a drastic evolution in the recent past, with many important developments in technology. Old four-wheeled cars that were conventionally equipped with basic features have been converted into connected cars with advanced features. Also, laser cutting is an expensive and slow process. As such, these factors are expected to spur the demand for trim presses during the forecast period.

Trim Press Market: Regional Outlook

Region wise, Eastern Europe is anticipated to growing at a significant CAGR, owing to an increase in the demand from the heavy industrial automation sector. Growth in developed regions such as North America, Western Europe, and Japan will be driven by the expansion of industries such as the automotive industry. Latin America is considered to be one of the key markets for trim presses because of the high availability of manufacturing plants. The Asia Pacific region is also expected to record rapid growth due to the existence of major OEMs and companies in the region. Also, the demand in the Asia Pacific region is attributed to the increasing adoption of trim presses in the end-user industries. MEA is expected to observe a stable growth rate over the forecast period.

Trim Press Market: Segmentation

On the basis of die casting material used, the trim press market can be segmented into:

Aluminum

Magnesium

Zinc

On the basis of type, the trim press market can be segmented into:

Gap Frame

Vertical

C Frame

Horizontal

On the basis of industry, the trim press market can be segmented into:

Automotive

Insulation

Engineering Machinery

Other Application

Trim Press Market: Participants

