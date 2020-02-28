Tricuspid Valve Repair Market Projects Greater Demand Owing to Higher Contribution by Leading Players during 2018 to 2028

The tricuspid valve regulates the blood flow through the heart. The tricuspid valve has three flaps that regulate blood flow and direction. The tricuspid valve does not function properly in individuals suffering from tricuspid valve diseases. A tricuspid valve disease is a rare disease when compared with other kinds of valve diseases. Tricuspid stenosis is the most common form of valve disease which makes the tricuspid valve narrow and limits the blood flow. Another common form of tricuspid valve disease is tricuspid regurgitation. These conditions cause the heart to pump faster in order to move blood through the body.

Traditionally, tricuspid valve repair was considered a challenging procedure where the success and outcome of the surgical procedure were totally dependent on the surgeon’s experience, skill, and condition of the patient’s valve. Traditional Tricuspid Valve Repair Market generally an open heart procedure. Tricuspid valve repair with the use of an annuloplasty ring is considered to the preferred surgical approach for tricuspid regurgitation. But now, minimally invasive surgery is preferred over traditional tricuspid valve repair.

Some of the advantages of tricuspid valve repair are longer survival, lower risk of complications (like infection or stroke), overall better results and no need to take an anticoagulant for the rest of the patient’s life. Whereas some of the risks associated with tricuspid valve repair include blood clots, bleeding, valve prostheses, heart rhythm problems, and others.

Tricuspid Valve Repair Market: Drivers and Restraints

In the past years, it was observed that the tricuspid valve repair and tricuspid valve replacement have evolved rapidly. The growing aging population and increasing tricuspid valve diseases are driving the growth of tricuspid valve repair market. Additionally, introduction of novel tricuspid valve coupled with the rising technological advancements are the other factors boosting the tricuspid valve repair market growth. However, the lack of expertise to perform tricuspid valve repair surgeries might hamper the global tricuspid valve repair market. Moreover, less clinical support and availability of cheap substitute products can also affect the tricuspid valve repair market growth, especially in developing regions. The high cost of associated with the tricuspid valve repair surgeries may also hamper the tricuspid valve repair market growth.

Tricuspid valve repair is a procedure that treat individuals affected with tricuspid valve diseases. Tricuspid valve repair helps in preserving the function of the heart muscle, reduce symptoms, and helps in restoring the normal blood flow. Generally, the tricuspid valve repair procedure is preferred over tricuspid valve replacement procedures as tricuspid valve repair is usually associated with a lower risk of infection, and optimizes heart function. But the tricuspid valve repair surgery is often harder to perform successfully than tricuspid valve replacement surgery.

Tricuspid Valve Repair Market: Regional Outlook

The tricuspid valve repair market considered to be the fastest growing market which provides a huge market opportunity for existing and new tricuspid valve repair market players. North America tricuspid valve repair market will dominate the global tricuspid valve repair market in the forecast period due to the growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in this region. In addition, the increasing healthcare spending and availability of skilled surgeons will further boost the growth of North America tricuspid valve repair market. The Asia Pacific tricuspid valve repair market is anticipated to witness the maximum growth rate in the global tricuspid valve repair market due to the large patient population and growing demand for minimally invasive tricuspid valve repair treatments.

Tricuspid Valve Repair Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players in the global tricuspid valve repair market are Integra Lifesciences Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, Braun Melsungen AG, Organogenesis, Inc, Mölnlycke Health Care, Medtronic plc, and others.

