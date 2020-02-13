Triangulation Laser Displacement Sensors Market – Growth of industrial automation and robotics, and rising demand for automobiles around the globe, are the important drivers for the global market

The various key players operating in global triangulation laser displacement sensors market are MTI Instruments Inc., Scantron Industrial Products Ltd, Micro-Epsilon, TURCK GmbH Co. KG, RIFTEK LLC, Panasonic Corporation, and Omron Corporation, ZSY group LTD, Sick AG, KEYENCE Corporation, Cognex Corporation, and Banner Engineering Corp. among others.

Laser triangulation displacement sensors are designed to measure the accurate distance by avoiding contact with the surface area. Laser triangulation displacement sensors are used to measure on sticky and soft surface, as well as on other reflective or sensitive surfaces. It can also monitor delicate parts i.e. the surface, which are easily damaged. However, it ensures that the product aesthetic and structural integrity are maintained, with no trace left on the surface. Laser triangulation displacement sensor is operated with a laser diode, which projects a visible light spot onto the surface of the measurement target.

Furthermore, this sensors are used to calculate the distance from a place by projecting a beam of light onto the object. Laser triangulation displacement sensors are broadly used for monitoring tire dimensions while rotating at high speed, monitoring thickness of moving webs, and dynamically monitoring roughness of roads. Moreover, laser triangulation displacement sensor are mainly used to measure an object’s height, width, diameter, decentering and deflection, stroke and positioning, vibration, flatness and thickness.

Growth of industrial automation and robotics, and rising demand for automobiles around the globe, are the important drivers for the global triangulation laser displacement sensors market. The automobile manufacturing is highly-automated and extensively uses triangulation laser displacement sensor for guaranteeing the quality of the product. Furthermore, it is also used for regular test and measurement of applications such as roughness, thickness, flatness of the vehicles. Besides that, triangulation laser displacement sensors are used for measuring and monitoring fast-moving parts, delicate parts that can get scratch, positioning of car body in production lines, and engine component.

High maintenance cost and need for high initial capital investments for production equipment are the major drawbacks of global laser triangulation displacement sensors Moreover, the advancement and innovation in the technology related to the triangulation laser sensor by the well established and emerging manufacturers are expected to overcome these drawbacks in near future.

The global triangulation laser displacement sensors market can be segmented on the basis of range, industry vertical, application, and regions. Based on the range, global triangulation laser displacement sensors market can be segmented into less than 100mm, 100mm to 300mm and more than 300mm. On the basis of industry vertical, global triangulation laser displacement sensors market can be bifurcated into automotive, aerospace and defense, and consumer electronics, and others. Furthermore, on the basis of application, triangulation laser displacement sensors market can be segmented into measurement and monitoring tasks in factory automation, monitoring roughness of the pavement, monitoring tire dimensions while rotating at high speed, and others.

Based on the region, the global triangulation laser displacement sensors market can be classified into North America, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific. The global triangulation laser displacement sensors market in North America is expected to account the largest market share followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe. Furthermore, this is primarily due to the increase in the adoption of the automobiles, and presence of well-established and emerging players providing laser triangulation displacement sensors. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Basically, owing to rapid expanding of automobile industry and higher demand for the laser triangulation displacement sensor into various application in various industry verticals. Moreover, the advance opportunities for triangulation laser displacement sensors market are mainly due to the significant economies including China, Japan, and India.