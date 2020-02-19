Tretinoin Market: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast To 2024

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Tretinoin Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024” reports to its database.

Tretinoin is the pharmaceutical form of retinoic acid. One of several retinoids, it is the carboxylic acid form of vitamin A and is also known as all-trans retinoic acid (ATRA). It is a first generation topical retinoid commonly used topically to treat acne vulgaris. It is also used orally to treat acute promyelocytic leukemia (APL). Its isomer, isotretinoin, is also an acne drug. It is on the World Health Organization’s List of Essential Medicines, a list of the most important medications needed in a basic health system.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers BASF, LGM Pharma, GF Health, Gyma Laboratories, Genemed Synthesis, IMCoPharma, Chongqing Huabang, Olon S.p.A., Sun Pharma.

Market size by Product

0.1% Tretinoin

0.02% Tretinoin

0.025% Tretinoin

0.05% Tretinoin

Market size by End User

Skin Use

Leukemia

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

