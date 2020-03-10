Trends in the Instant Cake Gel Market 2018-2028 | FMI

Market Outlook for the Instant Cake Gel Market

Instant cake gels are in the semi-liquid form, and are made up of emulsifiers, sugars, water, and solvents. Instant cake gel is designed to produce cakes of superior quality. This instant cake gel is added at a dosage of around two to five percent of the flour weight in cake batter. Instant cake gel is an improver that is made up of humectants and emulsifiers, which helps increase aeration, resulting in an increase in volume. Instant cake gels help form a finer and uniform crumb structure, enhance the softness of cakes, and also provide better mouth-feel and eating qualities. They also improve batter strength and consistency. Instant cake gel is used while preparing bakery products such as muffins, pound cakes, bar cakes, madeleines, etc.

Rapid Progress of the Bakery Industry is Increasing the Demand for Instant Cake Gel

The bakery industry is flourishing all across the globe, and is expected to serve as a major driver for the instant cake gel market. Instant cake gel reduces the requirement of egg content, and therefore, the cost of production of bakery products decreases. Instant cake gel also improves the volume and softness of a cake, helps form finer and better crumb structure, etc. It also helps in the proper mixing of all the ingredients present while preparing cakes, muffins, etc., and therefore, reduces the mixing time. The use of instant cake gel provides various benefits, and therefore, its demand is expected to increase in the bakery industry.

The major concern for the manufacturers of bakery products is to maintain consistency in the quality, flavor, and texture of a product, since these are the most important factors that attract consumers. The use of instant cake gel enables better mixing of ingredients, which provides stability of the batter and reduces the chances of variation in the bakery product. Therefore, the use of instant cake gel is a suitable option, as helps in producing products with consistent quality, and thus, the demand for instant cake gel is expected to increase in the bakery industry.

Instant Cake Gel Market: Segmentation

The global instant cake gel market is segmented on the basis of end use and distribution channel-

Instant cake gel market segmentation on the basis of the end use:

Households

Foodservice

Bakery Industry

Instant cake gel market segmentation on the basis of the distribution channel:

Direct

Indirect

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Retailers

Others

Instant Cake Gel Market: Market Participants

Some of the key players in this market are AB Mauri, Vintop Products Private Limited, Lasenor Emul, S.L., Bakersville India Private Limited, Mrityunjay Innovations, and Cake Decor Ltd, Estelle Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., among others.

Instant Cake Gel Market: Key Developments

In 2018, Cake De?cor Ltd launched a new product – Rainbow Cake Colour Gels kit. The kit contains five bake-stable and super-strength color gels (yellow, red, orange, green, and blue). The kit contains everything that is required to create a rainbow cake at home. The Rainbow Cake Colour Gels kit can be also used for coloring biscuits and other bakery items.

Opportunities for Instant Cake Gel Market Participants

Changing lifestyles, busy schedules, and the influence of Western culture are the factors that are expected to enable the growth of the bakery industry in the Asia Pacific region. Increasing population in India and China and the rise in demand for ready-to-eat products are expected to serve as drivers for the bakery industry. Instant cake gel helps produce better quality cakes that are more spongy and soft, and also improves the sensorial properties of cakes. The advantages provided by instant cake gel will attract household consumers and manufacturers in the bakery industry, thus, leading to substantial growth of the instant cake gel market.

