- Increasing adoption of nutraceutical supplements as pharmaceutical alternatives
- Increasing healthcare costs and rising consumer preference for simple and over-the-counter medicines
- Significant R&D investments in identifying the role of nutraceutical supplements in important health conditions such as obesity, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and neurodegenerative diseases
Trends in Manufacturing Innovation in Nutraceutical Supplements Market
The nutraceutical supplements market is projected to account for over US$ 80,700 million in 2019, according to a new Fact.MR study. Overall growth of the nutraceutical supplements market can be attributed to,