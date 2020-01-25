Trends in LED Packaging market with top Countries data : size, production, prospects, consumption, cost structure and forecast to 2023

Report Title: Global Automotive Polymer Composites Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

Automotive Polymer Composites Market 2018 Research report contains a qualified and in-depth examination of Automotive Polymer Composites Market. At first, the report provides the current Automotive Polymer Composites business situation along with a valid assessment of the Automotive Polymer Composites business. Automotive Polymer Composites report is partitioned based on driving Automotive Polymer Composites players, application and regions. The progressing Automotive Polymer Composites economic situations are additionally discovered in the report.

Overview of Automotive Polymer Composites Market :

A composite is defined as a multiphase material that exhibits a significant proportion of properties of both constituent phases. It usually consists of a continuous phase, called the matrix, and a dispersed phase called the reinforcement. Polymer matrix composite is polymer-based reinforced material that is used in various end-use industries such as construction, transportation, oil & gas, sports, energy, aerospace, consumer goods, and electrical & electronics. The automotive industry is a prominent end-use industry for polymer composites. Various resins such as polypropylene, polycarbonates, polyamides, acrylonitrile-butadiene styrene, and other engineered plastics are employed, along with reinforcing fibers, to manufacture automotive polymer matrix composite. The global automotive polymer composites can be segmented into fiber used and application areas in the automotive industry. The most commonly used fibers for automotive application are carbon fiber and glass fiber. The carbon fiber reinforcement possesses diverse mechanical and physical characteristics such as a high strength to weight ratio and corrosion resistance. These properties allow it to be utilized to make lightweight and strong components. However, glass reinforcement is majorly produced due to its relatively low cost and competitive physical and mechanical characteristics.

The research covers the current market size of the Automotive Polymer Composites market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers :

AkzoNobel, SABIC, BASF, Momentive Specialty Chemicals, Bayer Material Science, Lear Corp., Quadrant AG, Borealis, Teijin Ltd., Johnson Controls, Evonik Industries, the Dow Chemical Co.,

Scope Of The Report :

This report focuses on the Automotive Polymer Composites in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application., According to the report, one driver in the market is the rapid advances in technology. The worldwide market for Automotive Polymer Composites is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2018.

Major classifications are as follows:

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Polyamide

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Polyester

Vinyl Ester

Other Resins Major applications are as follows:

Conventional Vehicles

Electric Vehicles