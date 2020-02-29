Trend Sights Analysis, Financial Burdens of Big Ticket Products, Experiences, and social Community

The global market status for Trend Sights Analysis is precisely examined through a smart research report added to the broad database managed by Market Research Hub (MRH). This study is titled “Trend Sights Analysis 2019: Sharing” – Mapping consumers motivations for shared products, services, and experiences, which tends to deliver in-depth knowledge associated to the Trend Sights Analysis for the present and forecasted period 2019. Furthermore, the report examines the target market based on market size, revenue and geography; making it quite useful for the readers.

Request Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2303811

Trend Sights Analysis 2019: Sharing – Mapping consumers’ motivations for shared products, services, and experiences

Summary

The desire to share experiences, products, and services with others reflects the “feel-good” factor associated with communal interactions. Sharing can also help to alleviate the financial burdens of “big-ticket” products and services. The proliferation of the internet in daily life has expanded sharing from the real to the virtual world. It has also reinvented traditional consumer behavior, making access, instead of ownership, attractive.

Sharing falls under the Comfort & Uncertainty mega-trend. The influence of, and interactions with peers, friends, and family shapes “social sharing” and a desire for building a social community. The social aspect of sharing is also a source of wellbeing, generating a “feel-good factor.” Sharing like this also helps share risks and make collectively “safe” decisions about products, experiences, and social occasions.

Scope

– Personal inter-connections are key, fostering relationships and promoting wellbeing by sharing products and services.

– Distributing costs and engaging in collaborative consumption helps consumers to access products and services in a more cost-efficient manner.

– Hyper-connected consumers are participating in others’ lives through social media and accessing products and services through digital tools.

Reasons to buy

– Understand the role of the Sharing trend in shaping consumers’ consumption priorities, attitudes, and behaviors.

– Compare the relevance of the trend in each industry across the FMCG space, and learn what the key opportunities are.

Browse Full Report with [email protected] https://www.marketresearchhub.com/report/trendsights-analysis-2019-sharing-mapping-consumers-motivations-for-shared-products-services-and-experiences-report.html

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. What?

3. Why?

4. Who?

5. How?

6. What next?

7. Appendix

Continued…………[email protected]#

Enquire about this [email protected] https://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=enquiry&repid=2303811

About Market Research Hub

Market Research Hub (MRH) is a next-generation reseller of research reports of different sector like Retail market research and analysis. MRH’s expansive collection of industry reports has been carefully curated to help key personnel and decision makers across industry verticals to clearly visualize their operating environment and take strategic steps.

MRH functions as an integrated platform for the following products and services: Objective and sound market forecasts, qualitative and quantitative analysis, incisive insight into defining industry trends, and market share estimates. Our reputation lies in delivering value and world-class capabilities to our clients.

Contact Us

90 State Street,

Albany, NY 12207,

United States

Toll Free: 800-998-4852 (US-Canada)

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/

Read Industry News at: https://www.industrynewsanalysis.com/