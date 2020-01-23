Trend of Technical Ceramics Market in Global Industry : Market Development, Analysis and Overview 2019-2022

Summary

The technical ceramics market is exhibiting growth with a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. Asia- Pacific is the fastest and largest growing region in this industry. In 2016, Asia Pacific was the most significant contributor to the technical ceramics market due to robust growth in the electrical and electronics industry in that region.

In addition, the increasing demand for automobiles coupled with developments in the medical industry is likely to favor the regions technical ceramics industry growth. North America is the second largest region. North America covers three major countries with high consumption of technical ceramics, the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Technical ceramics are used in building, construction, automotive and medical applications. Europe is also one of the largest markets for technical ceramicsbecause the majority of technical ceramics manufacturers are present in this region. The key end-use markets in Germany are consumer goods, automotive and construction. The presence of a large number of manufacturers and processors in this region also promotes growth in the technical ceramics market.

We have identified the major end-use industries: automotive, electronics and semiconductors, medical, energy and power, aerospace and defense. Types of technical ceramics considered are monolithic ceramics, cemaric matrix composites (CMC) and ceramic coatings. Material segments are oxide and nonoxide. These types of ceramics will be used in dental, joint replacements and other automotive applications. Technical ceramic materials have excellent flexural strength compared to alumina and lower risk of breakage in joint replacements (orthopedic). Technical ceramics also have very good mechanical, thermal and electrical properties when used in high temperatures. Composite ceramics are basically a combination of oxide and non-oxide ceramics.

As shown in summary table A the global market for technical ceramics has increased from REDACTED billion in2016 to REDACTED by 2022 at a CAGR of REDACTED during the forecast period. Demand for these materialsis increasing in all the industry sectors analysed in this study. Medical, automotive and aerospace anddefense end-use industries accounted for REDACTED of the industry in 2016 and are the largest and fastest-growing markets for technical ceramics. Energy and power, electronics and semiconductors also have asignificant share at REDACTED in 2016.

Report Scope:

This report is an overview of the global market for technical ceramics and an analysis of global market trends, with data from 2015, considering the base year of 2016 and estimates for 2017 through 2022 with projected CAGR for the forecast duration.

This report includes discussion of technological, regulatory and economic trends that are affecting the market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global technical ceramics market and current trends within the industry.

In this report, the market has been segmented based on material type, end-use industry and region.

Materials are classified into three categories: oxides, non-oxides and composites. Further, types are classified as monolithic ceramics, ceramic matrix composites, coatings and others. End-use industries are energy and power, electronics and semiconductors, automotive, medical, aerospace and defense, and others. Regions addressed in the report are Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report concludes with a special section on the major vendors in the global technical ceramics market.

Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1692340

