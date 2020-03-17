Trend In Same-day Delivery Market Is Now Ready To Analysis For Market Size, Segment, Share & Opportunity Forecast To 2025

Same-day Delivery Market – 2019
Report Summary:
Same-day Delivery market, which from the order placed to shipment completed is not beyond one day. Same-day delivery has the potential to fundamentally change the way we shop. It integrates the convenience of online retail with the immediacy of bricks-and-mortar stores. In recent years an increasing number of companies have started piloting and operating new models of same-day delivery. Demand is expected to increase significantly given the compelling value proposition of same-day delivery for consumers.
The development of same-day delivery is driven by the trends outlined in this report as well as the sophistication of retailers and logistics providers. As these factors differ greatly depending on country and city, same-day delivery is bound to develop at varying speeds.
Same-day delivery is likely to become available at most retailers with an online channel on a broad scale in urbanized areas in countries with dense metropolitan areas. It is fully subsidized once a certain basket value has been reached. Economies of scale drive down the cost of same-day deliveries significantly, reaching a level still higher than regular domestic shipments but much lower than today. Multi-user same-day delivery networks run by parcel logistics providers reach enough scale to increase the consolidation factor to about 10 to 12 drops per hour and operate multiple pickup and delivery waves per day. Standard next-day delivery is partially cannibalized, but the broad availability of same-day delivery further propels the adoption of e-commerce as new use cases like spontaneous online purchases emerge, and thus increases total market size
Top Key Players:
A-1 Express
DHL
FedEx
TForce Final Mile
UPS
USA Couriers
American Expediting
Aramex
Deliv
Express Courier
LaserShip
Parcelforce Worldwide
NAPAREX
Power Link Delivery
Prestige Delivery
CitySprint
Market segment by Type
B2B
B2C
Market segment by Application
Food
Consumer
Market segment by Regions/Countries
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
