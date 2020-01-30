Trench Gate Power MOSFET Market – Minimization of Energy Losses Due To The Trench Gate Power MOSFET is Another Major Driver Driving The Market

A special type of metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistor (MOSFET) which is designed to handle the significant power level is known as power MOSFET. A trench gate power MOSFET is an attempt to achieve the high power drive capability by making a complete chip to vertically conduct the current from one surface to another. This is accomplished by stacking millions of trenches on a chip which are deep enough to cross the opposite doped ‘body’ region below the top surface.

Each trench has a gate electrode and gate dielectric which control the current conduction in their vicinity by virtue of the field effect. Like any other MOSFET, a trench gate power MOSFET also contains the gate, source, drain, channel, and body regions as well as exhibits a current flow in vertical direction. It has a LDD (lightly doped drain) region between the drain and the channel making it capable of sustain the large voltage in an OFF-state condition.

The low resistance of a trench gate power MOSFET does not require heat sinks in many instances which enables the device to be made in a surface mount package for easier assembly on a printed circuit board. Fabrication of a trench-gate power MOSFET using a dual doped body region is being proposed for further improvement in the performance of the device. Trench gate power MOSFETs are used as electronic switch in the power management application. A trench gate power MOSFET has high impedence which means a trench gate power MOSFET is voltage controlled and not current controlled and hence can be used to achieve high switching speed despite the use of low power driver.

The lowering of RON which is the on-resistance of the power MOSFET structure, is a major factor driving the demand for trench gate power MOSFET. Another factor which is driving the trench gate power MOSFET market is the enhancement of breakdown voltage i.e. VBD. Reduction in switching delays is the factor leading to the growth of the trench gate power MOSFET market.

One of the drivers leading to the growth of the trench gate power MOSFET market are that it is leading to the enhancement in transconductance and dV/dt capability. High damage immunity has also augmented the growth of trench gate power MOSFET market. Minimization of energy losses due to the trench gate power MOSFET is another major driver driving the market. The challenge faced by the trench gate power MOSFET market is the technological limitation of strong corner effect due to depth of trench and sharp corners.