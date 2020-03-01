TREASURY AND RISK MANAGEMENT APPLICATION MARKET 2018 GLOBAL SHARE, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION, ANALYSIS AND FORECAST TO 2025

Treasury and Risk Management Applications are adopted by various corporate and financial institutions for managing and storing their data effectively at a faster rate with a comparatively lower maintenance cost. The introduction of intelligent treasury and risk management applications is the primary factor driving the global treasury and risk management application market in terms of value.
The market in Southeast Asia and others of Asia Pacific region is expected to present the most attractive opportunities for treasury and risk management application providers, followed by the Latin America market.
This report focuses on the global Treasury and Risk Management Application status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Treasury and Risk Management Application development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Calypse
Broadridge Financial Solutions
Reval
PwC
Fiserv
Wolters Kluwer
MORS Software
ION
Openlink
Kyriba Corporation
Sage Group Plc
FIS
Oracle Corporation
SAP SE
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-premise
Cloud
Market segment by Application, split into
Account Management
Cash and Liquidity Management
Compliance and Risk Management
Financial Resource Management
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
