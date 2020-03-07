Trawler Boat Market to Witness a Healthy Growth during 2018 – 2028

Trawler Boat Market: Market Outlook

Trawler boats are mainly used for two purposes: fishing and recreational activities. Fishing trawlers are used to catch fish or shellfish from deep water. These trawlers can be found fishing from the deep waters of the world’s coastlines upto depths of 2,000 mt (6,560 ft). The demand for these trawler boats are increasing due to rise in fuel cost as they consume less fuel and offered better displacement hulls at lower speed. On contrary, recreational trawlers boats are the luxury boats that are used for cruising, long touring from one place to other and many other purposes.

Trawler Boat Market: Drivers

Increase in per capita spending of people for recreational travel coupled with growth in fisheries sector is expected to support the demand for trawler boat market. Also, rise in millennial based population’s sea-borne luxury travel with cruise comfort will create immense growth opportunity for trawler boats market.

Trawler Boat Market: Restraint

In some of the regions, trawling is regulated by strict norms, it remains the target of many protest perform by environmentalists. The protest mainly refer with two areas: the physical loss which the trawl does to the seabed and the lack of selectivity of area. Therefore, these factors will hinder the growth of trawler boat market.

Trawler Boat Market: Trend

Now a days, most of the modern trawler boat manufacturers are embedded with electronic devices that includes communication & navigation equipment, fish detection devices, and supporting apparatus to monitor & control gear. Navigational instruments, includes GPS & autopilot that are used for manoeuvering the vessel in harbor at sea. Radar could be used when pairing trawlers to keep the appropriate distance between the two vessels. Communication instruments include from radio devices to maritime EPIRBs and distress system, with devices to communicate with crew. Lastly, fish detection devices, such as sonar and echosounders (to locate fish).

Trawler Boat Market: Region Wise

As of 2018, the growth in developed regions such as North America, Western Europe and East Asia will be driven by the growth of fishing activity. Latin America is considered as one of the key market for trawler boat because of the increasing per capita spend by regional population to spend more on recreational activities. The South Asia region will also register significant growth due to the presence of major manufacturers in the region. Furthermore, the demand in the South Asia region is attributed by surging popularity of trawler boat yacht (with numerous style and varieties). Middle East and Africa market is also projected to witness a steady growth rate over the forecast period.

Trawler Boat Market: Segmentation

On the basis of use, the Trawler Boat Market can be segmented into:

Recreational Activity

Fishing Outrigger Trawlers Beam Trawlers Otter Trawlers Pair Trawlers Side Trawlers Stern Trawlers Freezer Trawlers Wet Fish Trawlers Trawler / Purse Seiners Naval Trawlers



On the basis of size, the Trawler Boat Market can be segmented into:

Small Trawler Boat

Medium Trawler Boat

Large Trawler Boat

On the basis of number of engine, the Trawler Boat Market can be segmented into:

Single Engine

Dual Engine

On the basis of water level, the Trawler Boat Market can be segmented into:

Bottom trawling

Mid Water Trawling

On the basis of length, the Trawler Boat Market can be segmented into:

Less than 11 meters

11 meters to 18 meters

More than 18 meters

On the basis of engine power, the Trawler Boat Market can be segmented into:

>25 HP

25 HP to 80 HP

>80 HP

Trawler Boat Market: Market Participants

