Travel Vaccines Market: Future Demand, Market Analysis and Outlook to 2023

Vaccines are a combination of killed microorganisms, living attenuated organisms or living fully virulent organisms that are monitored for artificially increasing or creating immunity for any particular disease. The branch of medicine that deals with the prevention and management of health problems of international travellers is called Emporiatrics. Travel vaccine is the first step towards smart and healthy travel. Nowadays along with the passport, travel vaccine shots are a must have before a person embarks on international travel. Travel vaccines provide immunisation by reducing the risk of getting sick while travelling abroad. Tourists traveling to South America and central countries of Africa should get vaccinated for Yellow Fever. Likewise, different countries have different diseases existing or prevailing within the region. Travel vaccines are recommended by health organisations especially to tourists who travel to developing or endemic countries. DUKORAL is an example of a travel vaccine that protects tourists from Diarrhea and Cholera. These are the common diseases caused by intake of contaminated food and water while travelling. Travel vaccine shot recommendations vary from person to person depending on gender, age and medical history of the tourist.

Global Travel Vaccines Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers: –

Pfizer, Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck, AstraZeneca, Abbott, Roche, Takeda Pharmaceutical, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, SK Chemicals, Hualan Biological Engineering, Serum Institute of India

Scope Of Travel Vaccines Market Report: –

This report focuses on the Travel Vaccines in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

As the world continues to move toward globalization, the international travels is expected to keep increasing. This fuels the demand for travel vaccines as the prevalence ofÂ infectious diseasesÂ are specifically region prone, unlike that of other indications. As vaccines are largely used as a preventive measure against these known infectious diseases, the travelers are advised to follow the region-specific immunization plan.

The Americas was the highest revenue contributing region in the market during 2017 and is expected to continue to lead the market in the coming years. The US was one of the highest revenue contributor in the region, capturing a significant portion of the global market. The increasing demand for vaccines that cater to the unmet medical needs provides an opportunity for vendors to develop new safe and efficient molecules, which will aid in the growth of this market in the region.

The worldwide market for Travel Vaccines is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017

Global Travel Vaccines Market Segment by Type, covers

Meningococcal Vaccines

Hepatitis B Vaccines

Hepatitis A Vaccines

Others

Global Travel Vaccines Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Domestic Travel

Outbound Travel

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

(U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

(Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

(Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

(Poland and Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

(China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

Global Travel Vaccines Report helps in comprehension and examination of business data through consistent examination and examination of verifiable business execution to grow definitive bits of knowledge for business planning. Through the application of statistical methods and tools in business performance data, the Travel Vaccines Market Research Report 2018-2023 performs predictive analysis to derive decision making insights and inputs.

