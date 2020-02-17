Travel Insurance Market: Global Analysis, Industry Growth, Current Trends and Forecast till 2023

Travel insurance is insurance that is intended to cover medical expenses, trip cancellation, lost luggage, flight accident and other losses incurred while traveling, either internationally or within one’s own country. Travel insurance protects the financial investment in a trip, including lost baggage and trip cancellation. Travelers may be more likely to avoid travel when sick if they know their financial investment in the trip is protected.

Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:

Allianz

Munich RE

Generali

AXA

Hanse Merkur

Groupama

Mapfre Asistencia

AIG

CSA Travel Protection

USI Affinity

Seven Corners

MH Ross

Tokio Marine

Sompo Japan

Pingan Baoxian

STARR

The global Travel Insurance market will reach Volume Million USD in 2017 with CAGR xx% 2018-2023. The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.

Based on products type, the report describes major products type share of regional market. Products mentioned as follows:

Medical expense

Trip Cancellation

Trip Delay

Property Damage

Others

Based on Application, the report describes major application share of regional market. Application mentioned as follows:

Domestic Tourism

Oversea Tourism

Based on region, the report describes major regions market by products and application. Regions mentioned as follows:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

