Travel Bags Global Market 2018 Top Key Players – VIP Industries , VF Corporation , Samsonite , Rimowa , Louis Vuitton , Dapai and Forecast to 2025

This report studies the global market size of Travel Bags in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Travel Bags in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Travel Bags market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

In 2017, the global Travel Bags market size was million US$ and is forecast to million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Travel Bags market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Travel Bags include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Travel Bags include

VIP Industries

VF Corporation

Samsonite

Rimowa

Louis Vuitton

Dapai

Adidas

Nike

Winpard

OIWAS

WENGER

LI-NING

AmericanTourister

Caarany

Ace

Toread

NEWCOMER

KipLing

OZARK

HIGHLAND

Diplomat

NIKKO

Crown

Market Size Split by Type

Backpacks

Suitcases or Trolley Bags

Duffle Bags

Market Size Split by Application

Men

Women

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

