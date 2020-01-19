Travel and Expense Management Software Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Technology, Growth, Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global Travel and Expense Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Travel and Expense Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

Travel and expense management software allows organizations to track and approve the expenses accrued during a business travel by the employees on the business-related travel along with submission, processing, reimbursement, and reporting of the employee expenditure. Receipt tracking, itemized report creation, and automation of the reimbursement are key advantages of the travel and expense management software. Complex and multi hierarchal models of the organization and high adoption of mobile devices has created the need of the travel and expense management software in the market.

The major factors which are driving the Travel and expense management software market is an increase in the adoption of mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptops and others, which has increased the use of many enterprises and employees to book the tickets online, change their flights, and locate their luggage and can submit expense sheet from their mobile devices to the enterprises. Therefore, many enterprises are moving towards Travel and expense management software for the easy access of the application through the connected devices over the network that help them estimate the Travel and expenses budget.

This tool enables enterprises to scrutinize the medical bills, travel and other tickets and automate the reimbursement process. It also helps to prevent fraud and human error in travel and expenses management process.

In 2017, the global Travel and Expense Management Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Concur

Certify

Expensify

Chrome River Technologies

Infor

Appricity Corporation

Basware

DATABASIC

Expense 8

Oracle Corporation

NetSuite

Skyjunxion

Trippeo Technologies

Insperity

Interpix

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

Market segment by Application, split into

Small Business and Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

b, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

