Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Monitoring Devices Market- Dynamics, Segments and Supply Demand 2025

Traumatic brain injury is a condition caused by a sudden damage to the brain as a result of trauma, accident, assaults, or sports injuries. A serious injury during a traumatic incident or impact could result in damage to a particular part of the brain, leading to traumatic brain injury. It is characterized by confusion, hazy or blurred vision, speech impairment, dizziness, and or lack of consciousness. Traumatic brain injury can be classified into mild, moderate, or severe, depending upon the condition of the patient and symptoms associated with the incident.

Patients suffering from traumatic brain injury are continuously monitored with the help of various techniques to evaluate the method and course of treatment and the effectiveness of the ongoing treatment in reducing the effects of the injury in patients.

Rise in incidence of traumatic brain injuries across the world due to increase in number of accidents, introduction of new techniques such as brain tissue oxygen monitoring in traumatic brain injury patients, new device approvals in the U.S. and Europe, and surge in number of clinical trials for evaluation of new techniques and devices for monitoring traumatic brain injury drive the global traumatic brain injury monitoring devices market. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), an estimated 1.4 million people in the U.S. alone sustain a traumatic brain injury, leading to around 50,000 deaths and an estimated 235,000 hospitalizations each year. However, lack of non-invasive and continuous monitoring devices in the market and high cost of monitoring devices are expected to restrain the market from 2017 to 2025.

The global traumatic brain injury monitoring devices market can be segmented based on device type, technique, end-user, and region. In terms of device type, the global market can be categorized into imaging devices, clinical examination devices, and monitoring devices. The imaging devices segment can be classified into computed tomography devices, magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray, and others. The monitoring devices segment can be bifurcated into invasive monitoring devices and non-invasive monitoring devices. The imaging devices segment accounted for the largest market share in 2016, owing to higher preference of health care providers and patients for the non-invasive technique for monitoring of traumatic brain injury.

Based on technique, the global traumatic brain injury market can be divided into intracranial pressure monitoring (ICP) and partial pressure of oxygen in brain tissue (pBrO2). The intracranial pressure monitoring segment accounted for the largest market share in 2016, owing to increase in number of devices approved for this technique and introduction of new non-invasive monitoring devices by market players. In terms of end-user, the global market can be categorized into hospitals, diagnostic imaging centers, and other end-users.

The global traumatic brain injury monitoring devices market can be segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global traumatic brain injury monitoring devices market in 2016, and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in incidence of traumatic brain injuries, growing investments in research & development by market players to evaluate new devices, and high per capita health care spending in the U.S. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the cost of treatment of traumatic brain injuries in the U.S. is around US$ 45 Bn each year. Moreover, an estimated 80,000 to 90,000 patients in the U.S. suffer from disabilities due to traumatic brain injuries every year. Europe is anticipated to account for the second largest share of the global market.

Key players operating in the global traumatic brain injury monitoring devices market are BioDirection, Inc., QuesGen Systems, Inc., BrainScope Company, Inc., and Neural Analytics, Inc., among others.