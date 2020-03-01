Trash Rakes Market Scenario Highlighting Major Drivers & Trends, 2018-2028

Trash rakes have always been a part of hydroelectric power plants, preventing debris from entering the plant. Over the years, the trash rakes have gained increasing demand in water and wastewater treatment for various industries including food processing, textile, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and others. In addition, rising scope of application in industrial cooling water intakes and for pre-treatment of drinking water is likely to be a key factor for the development of trash rakes market. Further, growing demand for automated trash rakes for range of operational and financial benefits may contribute major revenue of the trash rakes market.

Increasing demand for electricity on the coattails of mass urbanization and rapid industrial growth in majority of the developing countries has been contributing to the development of new hydropower plants which in turn is likely to influence growth of the trash rakes market. Product innovation is readily adopted in the trash rakes market with growing specific demands and technological advancements. Emergence of trash rakes that are installed with fish collection and transport system in order to have minimal impact on the water life that is drawn into the water intake system will possibly create new avenues of growth of the trash rakes market.

Request Free Sample [email protected] https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1029

Trash Rakes Market: Introduction

Trash rakes are metal or wooden structures, usually supported by masonry, which can prevent water-borne garbage and debris such as animals, logs, boats, waterweed, etc., from entering the input of a pumping station, water mill, or water conveyance. Trash rakes can also protect penstocks, water wheels, and watergates from damage during floods. Also, trash rakes are sometimes set up for the inflow and outflow of a storm drain so as to prevent the entry of garbage in a natural watercourse.

Trash rakes are also heavy duty raking devices which are used to remove very heavy garbage. They also typically used as a stationary unit which can serve more than one bay. Majorly, trash rakes are known as the ‘first line of defence’ in any water intake structure, and sometimes referred to as Fine Screens. These rakes are fit for dealing with huge quantities of sea grass, leaves, jellyfish, logs, etc.

Moreover, sometimes, trash rakes are made up of vertical wooden strakes divided by narrow gaps, which are very common and perform extremely badly. On the other hand, metal gratings are stronger and can have narrow strakes, and a proper angle can allow self-cleaning from the water movement. Also, modern trash rakes are used by various hydroelectric plants, and can include advanced features such as the Coanda effect, wedge-wire screens, cleaning robots, etc. Trash rakes are created for water velocity of approximately 2 feet/second (0.6 meters/second), in order to prevent extreme energy loss attributable to the head loss over the trash rakes.

Request/View [email protected] https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=1029

Trash Rakes Market: Market Dynamics

Some factors such as increasing electricity demand arising from growing industrial, residential, and commercial sectors, attributable to several government initiatives so as to increase reconstruction activities and capacities of new and old power plants in order to improve efficiency. Therefore, the activity of reconstruction and capacity enhancement of existing and old power plants, and development of new thermal and hydropower plants will drive the market for trash rakes. Additionally, the increasing number of water and wastewater treatment plants along with distribution stations all over the globe, where the separation of garbage from water flow is very important, will also propel the market demand for trash rakes. Also, trash rakes need to be maintained and repaired carefully from time to time, which may hamper the market growth of trash rakes. On the other hand, several initiatives taken by the governments of various countries in developed as well as developing regions for the cleaning of reservoirs and rivers is expected to create many opportunities for the growth of the trash rakes market over the forecast period.

Trash Rakes Market: Segmentation

Market segmentation of the trash rakes market on the basis of product type: J-Type Trash Rake Screens Suspended Trash Rake Screens Multi-Rake Screens Step Screens Rotary Drum Screens Travelling Band Screens Hyperbole Static Screens

Market segmentation of the trash rakes market on the basis of end use industries: Water and Wastewater Treatment Food Processing Industry Textile Industry Pharmaceuticals Industry Chemicals Industry Sugar Industry Breweries Industry Hydro Power Plants State/ City Municipality Others



Trash Rakes Market: Regional Outlook

The global trash rakes market is principally ruled by the Europe region, followed by the Asia Pacific region. In Europe and the Asia Pacific regions, installed and upcoming hydro & thermal power projects are expected to grow and will propel the global market for trash rakes. Additionally, the trash rakes market in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Also, the North American trash rakes market is projected to register abundant growth, attributable to huge investments in the water & wastewater treatment plants, power & energy industry, and in the development of infrastructure for water distribution networks. On the other hand, in the Latin American and Middle East & Africa regions, the market for trash rakes is expected to grow at a stagnant rate over the forecast period.

Trash Rakes Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the trash rakes market identified across the value chain are Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Atlas Polar Company Limited, Mecan Hydro, Ashland Hydro Trash Rakes, Fairfield Service Company, Tarnos S.A., Jash Engineering Ltd., Hodge Industries, Lakeside Equipment Corporation, Ovivo water, Resource Systems Inc., Perrier Sorem, etc.

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

Highlights from the Report