Transportation Security Technologies Market: Advanced level of usage of security solutions drives Market

Transportation security technologies are used in various industry segments to provide safety while the goods, product or people are traveling. These technologies are majorly used in airport security, courier companies, Indian railway department, mass transit, logistics and port security and returnable transport items. There is a significant increase in this market is because it results in providing advance security while in transit. Around 800 travelers travel every year. Such huge usage of transportation systems makes it a vulnerable segment for terrorist attacks, which gives the transportation security technologies a further push towards growth.

Effective integration and interoperability would lead to an advanced level of usage of security solutions. Market conversion from analog to digital technologies and Internet protocol (IP) coupled with increase in worldwide convergence of transportation security technologies acts as the key drivers of this market.

The transportation security technology market is segmented on the basis of application into surveillance, biological, chemical, nuclear and radiological detection, perimeter intrusion detection and access control. Furthermore, the market is segmented on the basis of end user industries into mass transit, seaport security, logistics, airport security and returnable carriage items markets. In addition, the market can be segmented on the basis of technology into Bottled liquids scanner (BLS), biometrics, Explosive Detection System (EDS) and Explosives Trace Detection (ETD) among others. The market can also be segmented geographically into North America, APAC, Europe and RoW regions.

Some of the key players in the transportation security technologies market are Shenzhen Security Electronic Equipment Co., Ltd., Mil-Spec Industries Corp., Modular Connections, LLC, Sierra Monitor Corp. and Kejo Limited Co. among others.