Transportation Management Systems (TMS) – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2018 – 2025

Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Industry

This report studies the global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

In 2017, the global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) market size was 1830 million US$ and it is expected to reach 4880 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 15.1% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

JDA Software

Oracle Corporation

Manhattan Associates

Descartes

SAP SE

BluJay

TMW Systems

Omnitracs

ORTEC

HighJump

MercuryGate

One Network Enterprises

Precision Software

CargoSmart

Next Generation Logistics

A transportation management system (TMS) is a subset of supply chain management concerning transportation operations and may be part of an enterprise resource planning system.

Transportation management solutions play a crucial role in handling transportation related activities, such as moving goods from the supplier to the place of production and then to the end user. There is a high demand for an efficient transportation management system to reduce the overall delivery time, owing to the increase in global trade activites. Enterprises look forward to a system that can handle all the inbound and outbound operations of supply chain management that involves transportation management, planning and decision making, transportation execution, transport follow-up, and measurement. Transportation done via roadways, railways, airways, and seaways or in a combination of one or more of these, has to be well planned, executed, and delivered.

In the past five years from 2012 to 2016, due to the intellectualization of transportation management systems, global TMS industry developed fast with near 13% growth rate. The major growth factors that drive the implementation of transportation management systems includes decreasing prices of RFID-based devices and sensors and the increased collaboration between hardware providers and content suppliers. North America is the leader in the adoption and implementation of transportation management systems followed by Europe. APAC and MEA are setting interactive technologies owing to the growing usage of cellular devices the internet.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Railways

Roadways

Market segment by Application, split into

Logistics & Transport

Manufacturing

Commercial

Retail

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Transportation Management Systems (TMS) in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Transportation Management Systems (TMS) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Manufacturers

Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Transportation Management Systems (TMS) market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Some points from table of content:

Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Transportation Management Systems (TMS)

1.1 Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market Overview

1.1.1 Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market by Type

1.3.1 Railways

1.3.2 Roadways

1.4 Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Logistics & Transport

1.4.2 Manufacturing

1.4.3 Commercial

1.4.4 Retail

2 Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 JDA Software

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Oracle Corporation

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 Manhattan Associates

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 Descartes

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 SAP SE

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 BluJay

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview