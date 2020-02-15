Transportation Management System Market is to Expand at an Impressive CAGR of 13.6% Owing to Rising Prevalence of Cloud-based Technologies

A transportation management system (TMS) refers to a subset of supply chain management and is centered mostly on logistics and transportation. The augmented use of cloud computing technologies for managing supply chain activities is one of the significant and major trends that have been prevailing in the world market for transportation management systems. Cloud-based deployments, in general, need less configuration and customization. These two factors are triggering down the cost of lifecycle, thereby making web-based applications more attractive and appealing to shippers.

A few of the major players in the international market for automotive transportation management systems are SAP SE , Oracle Corporation, CargoSmart Ltd., JDA Software Group, Inc., Descartes Systems Group, Inc., BluJay Solution, Manhattan Associates, Inc., Precision Software, Inc., 3GTMS, Inc., One Network Enterprises amongst many others. These transportation management system vendors are constantly trying to expand the capabilities of transport management solutions so as to enable end-users coordinate their supply chain operations effectively.

The world market for transportation management systems stood at around US$ 9,600.8 mn in the year 2016. Expanding at a healthy rate of 13.6% CAGR from the year 2017 to 2025, the opportunity in this market is likely to touch around US$ 30,044.1 mn by the end of the year 2025.

North America to Continue with Its Dominance over the Period of Forecast

The world market for transportation management systems has been regionally segmented into the geographies of South America, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Europe. Out of all of these regions, North America is estimated to lead the market and it is expected to be closely followed by Europe. In the year 2016, North America has held around 37.5% of the global market and is estimated to remain dominant over the next few years.

Advance Technologies in All the Sectors to Encourage Market Growth

In accordance with the lead author of this report, the demand for advanced technologies is rising in each and every sector and as such manufacturers that are active in the world market for transportation management system are also striving hard to incorporate advanced technologies in a bid to come up with innovative solutions. As most of transportation management system solutions which are present in today’s world had being deployed before the phenomenal penetration of smartphones, it has become very important for updating the supply chain applications.

This might be a difficult task but manufacturers are realizing cost effectiveness and its own long-term benefits. This in turn is forecasted to boost the growth of the international market for transportation management. The growing intermodal transportation is also behind the soaring demand for TMS Solutions. The growing popularity of software-as-a-service based transportation management system solutions is also estimated to be a trend which will assist the market to grow.