Transportation as a service (TaaS) Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025

Global Transportation As A Service (Taas) Market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Transportation as a service (TaaS).

This report researches the worldwide Transportation as a service (TaaS) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Transportation as a service (TaaS) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Transportation as a service (TaaS) capacity, production, value, price and market share of Transportation as a service (TaaS) in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Uber

Didi

Lyft

GETT

Hailo

Addison Lee

Ola Cabs

Meru

BlaBla Car

Mytaxi

Grab Taxi

Kako Taxi

Sidecar

Flywheel

VIA

Curs

Ingogo

Chaffeur-Prive

Lecab

Easy

Careem

Transportation as a service (TaaS) Breakdown Data by Type

Android Platform

iOS Platform

Transportation as a service (TaaS) Breakdown Data by Application

Below 25 Years

25-40 Years

Above 40 Years

Transportation as a service (TaaS) Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Transportation as a service (TaaS) Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global Transportation as a service (TaaS) Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Transportation as a service (TaaS) Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Transportation as a service (TaaS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Android Platform

1.4.3 iOS Platform

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Transportation as a service (TaaS) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Below 25 Years

1.5.3 25-40 Years

1.5.4 Above 40 Years

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Transportation as a service (TaaS) Production

2.1.1 Global Transportation as a service (TaaS) Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Transportation as a service (TaaS) Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Transportation as a service (TaaS) Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Transportation as a service (TaaS) Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Transportation as a service (TaaS) Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Transportation as a service (TaaS) Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Transportation as a service (TaaS) Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Transportation as a service (TaaS) Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Transportation as a service (TaaS) Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Transportation as a service (TaaS) Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Transportation as a service (TaaS) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Transportation as a service (TaaS) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Transportation as a service (TaaS) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…….

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Uber

8.1.1 Uber Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Transportation as a service (TaaS)

8.1.4 Transportation as a service (TaaS) Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Didi

8.2.1 Didi Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Transportation as a service (TaaS)

8.2.4 Transportation as a service (TaaS) Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Lyft

8.3.1 Lyft Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Transportation as a service (TaaS)

8.3.4 Transportation as a service (TaaS) Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 GETT

8.4.1 GETT Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Transportation as a service (TaaS)

8.4.4 Transportation as a service (TaaS) Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Hailo

8.5.1 Hailo Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Transportation as a service (TaaS)

8.5.4 Transportation as a service (TaaS) Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Addison Lee

8.6.1 Addison Lee Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Transportation as a service (TaaS)

8.6.4 Transportation as a service (TaaS) Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Ola Cabs

8.7.1 Ola Cabs Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Transportation as a service (TaaS)

8.7.4 Transportation as a service (TaaS) Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Meru

8.8.1 Meru Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Transportation as a service (TaaS)

8.8.4 Transportation as a service (TaaS) Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 BlaBla Car

8.9.1 BlaBla Car Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Transportation as a service (TaaS)

8.9.4 Transportation as a service (TaaS) Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 Mytaxi

8.10.1 Mytaxi Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Transportation as a service (TaaS)

8.10.4 Transportation as a service (TaaS) Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

Continued…..



