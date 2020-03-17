Transplant Diagnostics Market 2019 Global Size, Share, Key Features, Growth Drivers, Upcoming Trends and Regional Forecast by 2023

Global Transplant Diagnostics Market Information, Product & Service (Instruments, Reagents & Consumables), Screening Type (Pre-Transplant, Post-Transplant), Organ Type (Kidney, Liver, Heart, Lung, Pancreas), Application Type, End-User – Forecast to 2023

Transplant Diagnostics to Cross Value of USD 2,074.65 Million by 2023

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as the key players in the global Transplant Diagnostics Market: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S), Biogenuix (India), Abbott Laboratories (U.S), Transplant Biomedicals (Barcelona), bioMérieux SA (France) and others.

Commenting on the report, an analyst from Market Research Future (MRFR)’s team said: The market for Transplant Diagnostics is booming and expected to continue its growth in near future. The risks and complexities associated with organ transplants increase the need for improved and sophisticated diagnostic tools.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

The market is classified and analyzed on the basis of various segments including geographies, which consist of; Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Out of all, North America accounts for the largest share in the market. In addition, Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing segment in the Transplant Diagnostics market, owing to factors such as increasing healthcare expenditure and improving healthcare infrastructures are further spurring the demand Transplant Diagnostics in various countries.

Global Market for Transplant Diagnostics– Segmental Analysis

MRFR’s report states that the global market is segmented based on product and service, screening type, organ type, application, and end-users.

By product and service, the market has been segmented on the basis of instruments, reagents & consumables, and software and services. The reagents & consumables segment presently holds the largest market share and is estimated to dominate the market throughout the assessment period.

By screening type, the market has been segmented on the basis of pre-transplant screening and post-transplant screening. The pre-transplant screening segment valued more than USD 819.04 million in 2017.

By organ type, the market has been segmented on the basis of kidney, liver, heart, lung, pancreas, and others. The kidney segment valued more than USD 896.02 million in 2017. Factors attributing to the growth of this segment include increasing cases of organ rejection combined with the side effects of medication.

By application type, the market has been segmented based on research applications, diagnostic applications, and others. Research Applications accounted for the largest share in the transplant diagnostics market in 2017 and is exhibited to retain its position in the market. The diagnostics procedure before and after transplant for research application is rising gradually. Moreover, the cost of diagnostic testing and procedure are known for their affordable prices.

By end-user, the market has been segmented on the basis of commercial service providers, hospitals and transplant centers, research laboratories & academic institutes and others. The hospitals and transplant centers was valued more than USD 544.77 million in 2017 and will retain its top position even till the end of 2023. The hospitals are credited as prominent diagnostic and treatment centers for transplant diagnostics, along with a variety of surgical procedures as well as diagnosis of these conditions are carried out in these facilities.

Regional Outlook

By region, the global market is segmented on the basis of Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

At present, Americas claims the largest market share and is bound to continue doing so in the coming years. The market growth in the region is due to well established healthcare industry and popularity of treatment methods in both the United States (U.S) and many Latin American countries. Furthermore, the diagnostic medical device industry is thriving and touted to be one of the largest sectors in the US.

Asia Pacific is bound to remain an important market in the global market during the assessment period. Growing demand for organs such as kidney and liver is presumed to trigger the growth of the market in the region. Furthermore, accelerating cases of organ diseases such as liver cirrhosis, acute renal failure has led to governments focusing on funding researches to develop organs. This factor proves to be highly crucial in the market growth in the region in the coming years. Also, the region has a high geriatric population who are prone to chronic diseases and are in dire need of organ transplants.

The Europe market has managed to create a niche for itself on account of growth in robot-assisted laboratory automation of diagnostic procedures coupled with technological advancement in the field of human leukocyte antigen (HLA) typing. In addition, increasing public-private investment to develop innovative human leukocyte antigen (HLA) testing products has also resulted in market expansion to a large level.

Lastly, the Middle East and Africa markets are aggressively making their way into the global market. This market expansion in the region is due to improving healthcare infrastructure and continuous reduction in average cost of gene sequencing. It has also been observed that global market players are striving to penetrate the regional market and widen their customer base locally. This intense competition and ambition displayed by such firms fuel the market growth in the region and is expected to surmount in the coming years.

Research Methodology

Market Research Future (MRFR) employ a selective body of methods which assist in a scientific and systematic approach to research of the given field of study. Primary methods such as interviews with decision makers of leading competitors in the market have been used along with secondary methods to provide a comprehensive view of the market scenario. Credible sources such as white papers, annual reports, and SEC filings have been used as a part of objective secondary research methods. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been applied to the field of study to provide accurate estimation and validation of the market. Inquisitive and proficient data analysts exhaust every line of research based on pertinent parameters to offer intelligent inputs and a dependable understanding of the market in its entirety.

