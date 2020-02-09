Transplant Diagnostic Market – Shows Promising Future For Patients 2018-2026

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Transplant Diagnostic Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026” to its huge collection of research reports.

This report on the transplant diagnostic market analyzes the current and future scenario of the global market. Rising incidence of chronic diseases such as chronic kidney disease (CKD), end-stage renal disease, coronary artery disease, and acute & chronic hepatitis among all age groups, particularly the geriatric population, is increasing the usage of transplant diagnostic techniques owing to the rise in organ transplantation. Increase in success rates of transplantation and favorable reimbursement policies and frequent funding are the major drivers of the global transplant diagnostic market.



The transplant diagnostic market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on screening, technique, application, product & services, end-user, and geography. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. Additionally, the section comprises major player’s product portfolio-based on technology & application to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography and market share analysis by key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global transplant diagnostic market.

Based on application, the market has been segmented into stem cell transplantation and solid organ transplantation. The solid organ transplantation segment has been further sub-segmented into kidney, liver, heart, lungs, pancreas, and small bowel. The application segments have been analyzed based on available cost-effectiveness and preference use of technologies by physicians and patients. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

Based on technique, the transplant diagnostic market has been classified into molecular assay and non-molecular assay. In terms of screening, the transplant diagnostic market has been segregated into pre-transplant diagnostic and post-transplant diagnostic. The market segments have been extensively analyzed based on prevalence of the chronic diseases, available transplant treatment, and geographical coverage. The market size and forecast in terms of US$ Mn for each segment have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year



In terms of region, the global transplant diagnostic market has been segmented into five major regions and the key countries in the respective regions are: North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, India, China, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

The report also profiles major players in the global transplant diagnostic market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report include EMS Electro Medical Systems S.A., BTL corporate, Dornier MedTech GmbH, and Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH., Siemens AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, NCELER MEDICAL LTD, and Guangzhou Longest Science & Technology Co.



