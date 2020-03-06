Transparent Display Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

Global Transparent Display Industry

New Study On “2019-2023 Transparent Display Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

The global transparent display market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period (2018-2023). The technological advancements in display technology are leading the adoption of transparent displays in various applications. Transparent display technology has integrated it into consumer industry such as handheld devices, televisions, and other technology as well as building materials such as glass. LG introduced its prototype of the 55-inch transparent display at Consumer Technology Association (CES) 2017. The transparent displays are increasingly become popular in virtual reality and augmented reality for enhancing digital images and other application includes shopping displays and more sophisticated computer screens. The smart glasses such as augmented reality and Google Glass applications have focused attention on displays that can simultaneously display information and function as windows in the real world. In 2016, Apple has been granted a patent for transparent augmented reality phone.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3739599-global-transparent-display-market-research-and-forecast-2018-2023

The factors that are contributing to the growth of the market are the rising demand for virtual reality, ongoing developments in transparent displays, and technological advancements in digital signage and display technologies. Growing demand for the transparent display such as organic light-emitting diode (OLED), Passive-Matrix OLED (PMOLED), augmented transparent displays, roll-able transparent displays are furthermore augmenting the market growth. Transparent OLED screens are made up of millions of pixels, each emits their own individual light. The demand for transparent displays for a gaming console and virtual reality is further propelling the growth of the market. According to Digi-Capital, around $3 billion has raised in venture funding by the technology companies working with augmented and virtual reality in 2017. For instance, companies such as the Magic Leap and Improbable raised funding of $500 million, Unity and Niantic received funding of $400 million and $200 million respectively, is expected to increase the demand for transparent displays in the gaming industry.

However, the development issues related to the transparent display is hindering the market growth. Display firms have started responding to these major trends with new types of transparent displays. They had to invent technologies in order to overcome the issues associated with the development of transparent displays. Furthermore, rising expenditure on technology as a result of increasing disposable income which increases the probability of consumer spending. Hence, the increasing adoption in various industries such as automotive, smartphones, industrial application, and consumer electronics, is expected to create enormous opportunities for the market.

Geographically, the global transparent display market is divided into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the world. Major companies such Samsung Electronics CO., Ltd., Panasonic Corp., LG Display Co. Ltd., and many others are contributing to the growth of the Asia-Pacific market and is expected to hold the largest market share in the transparent display market. All these companies are developing transparent displays. In 2015, LG Displays announced that it will invest around $1.64 billion for manufacturing of OLED that can be used in transparent and flexible displays. North America is a significant market for transparent displays owing to developments in virtual reality technology. The patent approval of augmented reality transparent phone by Apple Inc. will drive the market growth. Gaming Industry of North America and Europe will further create a market for transparent displays.

Companies working towards the development of transparent displays include Apple Inc., WiseChip Semiconductor Inc., LG Electronics Inc., and so on. Companies are adopting various strategies such as R&D, investment, expansion, new product launch to gain a competitive edge over the market.

Research methodology

The market study of global transparent display market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by a research team at OMR. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to break down the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast, and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. Our team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report, the country-level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior and macroeconomic factors. Numbers extracted from Secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables our analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders, and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity of our reports.

Secondary sources include

• Financial reports of companies involved in the market

• Authentic Public Databases

• Whitepapers, research-papers and news blogs

• Company websites and their product catalog.

The report is intended for a consumer electronics manufacturer, investing and private companies, for overall market analysis and competitive analysis. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly integrating different models delivering insights into the market for better business decisions.

Market segmentation

1. Global Transparent Display Market by Technology

2. Global Transparent Display Market by Application

The report covers

• Comprehensive research methodology of the global transparent display market.

• This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with analyst insights & key market trends.

• An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

• Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global transparent display market.

• Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global transparent display market.

• Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecast revenues.

• Recent developments of market players and extensive profiles.

Companies Mentioned

1. 3M Co.

2. Apple, Inc.

3. AU Optronics Corp.

4. BenQ America Corp.

5. ClearLED Ltd.

6. Crystal Display Systems

7. Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd.

8. Evoluce GmbH

9. Google, LLC

10. Japan Display, Inc.

11. LG Display Co., Ltd.

12. Kent Optronics, Inc.

13. TDK Corp.

14. Royole Corp.

15. WiseChip Semiconductor, Inc.

16. Panasonic Corp.

17. Corning, Inc.

18. Saint-Gobain S.A.

19. Samsung Display Co., Ltd.

20. Shenzhen HOXLED Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd.

21. Shenzhen NEXNOVO Technology Co., Ltd.

22. SmartKem, Ltd.

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3739599-global-transparent-display-market-research-and-forecast-2018-2023

Some Major Points from Table of content:

Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography

1.2.3. By Stakeholders

1.2.4. Exceptions

2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Definition

2.2. Analyst Insights & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

3. Market Determinants

3.1. Motivators

3.1.1. Increasing Demand in Gaming Industry

3.1.2. Ongoing Developments by Key Players

3.1.3. Technological Advancements in Digital Signage and Display Technologies

3.1.4. Increasing Penetration of Wearable Devices in the Market

3.2. Restraints

3.2.1. Deployment Issues in Smartphones

3.2.2. Transparent Display Development Issues

3.3. Opportunities

3.3.1. Increasing Research Investments in Transparent Display Technology

3.3.2. Increasing Consumer Spending on Technology

4. Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Transparent Display Market by Technology

4.1.1. Transparent Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) Market

4.1.2. Transparent Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) Market

4.1.3. Transparent Plasma Display Panels (PDP)

4.1.4. Others (Electrochromic Display and Electrowetting Display)

4.2. Global Transparent Display Market by Application

4.2.1. Gaming Consoles

4.2.2. Smart Wearable Devices

4.2.3. Smartphones and Tablets

4.2.4. Automotive

4.2.5. Entertainment

4.2.6. Military

4.2.7. Retail Industry

4.2.8. Others

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1. Key Strategies

5.2. Key Company Analysis

Continued….

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349

Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wise-guy-research-consultants-pvt-ltd-?trk=biz-companies-cym