Transparent Ceramics 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 22.10% and Forecast to 2021

Description

Transparent ceramics are the crystalline form of ceramics with a glassy appearance. These are used as different forms of optically transparent ceramic materials such as bulk solid state, coatings, thin films, and optical fibers. Transparent ceramics are produced from the silica-based glass through crystallization. They possess superior mechanical and optical properties than conventional materials such as glass, metal, and plastics.

The analysts forecast the global transparent ceramics market to grow at a CAGR of 22.10% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global transparent ceramics market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• ROW

The Global Transparent Ceramics Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• CeramTec

• CoorsTek

• Konoshima Chemical

• SCHOTT

• Surmet Corporation

Other prominent vendors

• Brightcrystals

• CeraNova

• Eurokera

• KYOCERA

• Murata Manufacturing

• Nanocerox

• II-VI Optical Systems

• Reade International

• Saint-Gobain

• Technical Glass Products

Market driver

• Rising investment in infrastructure development

Market challenge

• High transportation and logistics cost

Market trend

• Growing demand from solar energy conversion and storage

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by materials

• Global transparent ceramics market by materials

PART 07: Market segmentation by applications

• Global transparent ceramics market by applications

• Global transparent ceramics market for optics and optoelectronics

• Global transparent ceramics market for aerospace and defense security

• Global transparent ceramics market for sensors and instrumentation

• Global transparent ceramics market for others

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

• Global transparent ceramics market by geography

• Transparent ceramics market in APAC

• Transparent ceramics market in North America

• Transparent ceramics market in Europe

• Transparent ceramics market in ROW

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 11: Market trends

• Growing demand from solar energy conversion and storage

• High demand from consumer electronics industry

• Promising growth in medical technology sector

PART 12: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

• Key market vendors

• Other prominent vendors

PART 13: Key vendor analysis

• CeramTec

• CoorsTek

• Konoshima Chemical

• SCHOTT

• Surmet Corporation

……..CONTINUED

