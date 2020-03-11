Transparent Barrier Packaging Films Market Business Overview, Challenges, Opportunities, Trends And Market Analysis By 2023

Summary

Global Transparent Barrier Packaging Films Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis, Future Scope By Material (Polyvinylidene chloride (PVDC), Ethylene vinyl alcohol (EVOH), Polypropylene (PP), and others), By End-Users (Food, Healthcare, Consumer Goods and others), & by Region – Global Forecast to 2023

Transparent Barrier Packaging Films Market Highlights

The growth of global transparent barrier packaging films market can majorly be attributed to increased consumption of processed food items and ready to eat food products. In addition, rapid urbanization coupled with changing food preferences of consumers due to increasing disposable income is expected to boost the market growth. However, rising competition from substitutes such as aluminum foil is the major restraint that could hinder the market growth.

The rapid growth with improving living standards and increasing consumption of packaged products in emerging markets is driving demand for the transparent barrier packaging films market. Transparent barrier films are replacing traditional materials which are used for various applications, due to consumer demand for packaging transparency and the use of metal detectors and microwave ovens.

Key Players

The key players of the global transparent barrier packaging films market are Amcor Ltd. (Australia), Bemis Company, Inc. (U.S.), 3M Company (U.S.), Mitsubishi Plastic (Japan), AMPAC (U.S.), Berry Global, Inc. (U.S.), Innovia Films (U.K.), Toppan Printing Co., Ltd. (Japan), Daibochi Plastic & Packaging Industry Bhd (Malaysia), and LINPAC Group (U.K.).

Market Research Analysis

The global Transparent Barrier Packaging Films Market has been analyzed based on the three segments, namely material, end-users and regions. On the basis of material, the global transparent barrier packaging films market is segmented as polyvinylidene chloride (PVDC), ethylene vinyl alcohol (EVOH), polypropylene (PP), and others. PVDC segment accounted for largest market share in 2016. The popularity of PVDC film packaging in the food industry is due to its extended shelf life offering for food products, thus forming a major portion of food product manufacturers.

Based on end-users, the global transparent barrier packaging films market is bifurcated as food, healthcare, consumer goods and others. Transparent barrier packaging film is a preferred material for the packaging of meat, sausages, vegetable, and some beverages in the food industry.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global transparent barrier packaging films market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global transparent barrier packaging films market by its material, by end-users and regions.

By Material

Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC)

Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH)

Polypropylene (PP)

Others

By End-Users

Food

Healthcare

Consumer Goods

Others

By Region

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Rest of World

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Scope Of The Study

2.1.1 Definition

2.1.2 Research Objective

2.1.3 Assumptions

2.1.4 Limitations

2.2 Research Process

2.2.1 Primary Research

2.2.2 Secondary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Forecast Model

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Market Drivers

3.2 Market Inhibitors

3.3 Supply/Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Continues…..

