TRANSPARENT BARRIER PACKAGING FILMS IN FOOD INDUSTRY 2018 GLOBAL MARKET EXPECTED TO GROW AT CAGR OF 6.34% AND FORECAST TO 2022

Transparent barrier film is a packaging film made up of different types of polymers, based on the application. The global food industry is the major contributor to the growth of the global transparent barrier packaging films market, and contributes around 57.36% share to the market. In the food industry, these packaging films are used to provide both moisture and vapor-resistance packaging for food products. The high barrier property of transparent film provides extended shelf-life for food. Processed food items, fruits, vegetables, and dairy products are the prominent items that are packed using transparent barrier films. Food manufacturers use transparent barrier films packaging as a tool to increase the sales of the food product by projecting the freshness of the food items to the customers.

The analysts forecast the global transparent barrier packaging films in food industry to grow at a CAGR of 6.34% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global transparent barrier packaging films in food industry for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated by the players of the market.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Transparent Barrier Packaging Films in Food Industry 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Toppan Printing,

• Amcor,

• Bemis,

• Berry Global,

• Mitsubishi Plastic

Other prominent vendors

• Ampac Holdings

• Celplast Metallized Products

• Charter NEX

• Daibochi Plastic and Packaging Industry

• Innovia Films

• Mondi

Market driver

• Dominance of PVDC polymers in the transparent barrier films market

Market driver

Market challenge

• Competitive pressure from substitutes

Market challenge

Market trend

• Innovation in transparent barrier films

Market trend

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by packaging type

• Segmentation of global transparent barrier packaging films market in food industry by types of packaging

• Global transparent barrier packaging films market in food industry by pouch packaging

• Global transparent barrier packaging films market in food industry by skin packaging

• Global transparent barrier packaging films market in food industry by windowed packaging

• Global transparent barrier packaging films market in food industry by other packaging

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• Geographical segmentation of global transparent barrier packaging films market in food industry

• Transparent barrier packaging films market in food industry in APAC

• Transparent barrier packaging films market in food industry in Americas

• Transparent barrier packaging films market in food industry in EMEA

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

• Innovation in transparent barrier films

• Recycling of transparent barrier films

• Growing bio-degradable film market

PART 11: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

• Amcor

• Bemis

• Berry Global

• Mitsubishi Plastic

• Toppan Printing

• Other prominent vendors

..…..Continued

