Transmucosal Drug Delivery Market to Register Substantial Expansion by 2026

Transmucosal drug delivery is a novel route of drug administration which includes buccal, nasal, vaginal, and urethral cavities as route of drug delivery. Technological advancements and growing focus on research and development to analyze new delivery systems for medication in human have cemented the method for transmucosal drug delivery market in the recent times. Transmucosal drug delivery system offers various advantages over other routes of drug administration, making it a highly lucrative market for the companies involved in its value chain. One of the primary advantages of transmucosal drug delivery is it allows drugs to dodge the body’s natural defense mechanism.

Read Report Overview: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/transmucosal-drug-delivery-market.html

Many drugs, when administered by other delivery routes, may become ineffective due to high gastric acidity or first pass metabolism. As mucosal cavity, such as, nasal, vaginal, urethral, etc. has a permeable membrane that has a rich supply of blood vessels in the lining, drugs administered through these routes can be directly absorbed into the circulatory system and delivered at the target sites. Rise in trend of home health care is anticipated to drive the growth of the global transmucosal drug delivery market during the forecast period. Moreover, rapidly rising incidence of chronic disorders, including gastrointestinal, respiratory, and autoimmune disorders is anticipated to propel the global transmucosal drug delivery market in the near future.

The global transmucosal drug delivery market can be classified on the basis of indication, route of administration, and region. On the basis of indication, the market can be divided into pain management, addiction treatment, hormonal therapies, and others. Based on route of administration, the market can be segmented into buccal, nasal, vaginal, and urethral. In terms of region, the global transmucosal drug delivery market can be categorized into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global transmucosal drug delivery market, followed by Europe, owing to high adoption of advanced treatment approaches and high prevalence of various chronic and acute disorders in the region.

Request Brochure of Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=53544

Furthermore, the region is home to several key players which boosts the transmucosal drug deliver market in the region. Favorable reimbursement landscape, aggressive awareness programs, better diagnostic measures, and presence of advanced therapy brands make North America a highly promising market for transmucosal drug delivery. Major pharmaceutical companies in Europe, such as, Roche and Novartis have a diverse and multicultural skill-based research scientists and experienced managers adept at recognizing the market value of new methods. This has led to the adoption of superior practices in drug safety and development of new therapies in the region.

In Asia Pacific, the transmucosal drug delivery market is expected to grow at a significant rate due to the rapidly growing health care industry in major countries, such as, China, India, Japan, and Australia. Changing lifestyles and increasing urbanization in these countries have led to a gradual escalation in incidence of lifestyle diseases, such as, cancer, diabetes, and heart conditions. This has created multiple opportunities for the bio-pharmaceutical sector to expand, conduct research, and allocate substantial budget for the same. Moreover, the rapidly expanding pharmaceutical industry has attracted the focus of public and private organizations toward this market.

Request For TOC : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=53544

Development of health care infrastructure, rise in population, boom in the biotechnology industry, and increase in the burden of diseases necessitating diagnostics are driving the growth of the transmucosal drug delivery market in Latin America. In addition, better distribution network and its proximity to the U.S. geographically are boosting the growth of the transmucosal drug delivery market in Latin America.

Major players operating in the global transmucosal drug delivery market include Cephalon, Inc., 3M Company, Antares Pharma, Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals, West Therapeutic Development, LLC, Mylan, Inc., and BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc.

About us:

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a U.S.-based provider of syndicated research, customized research, and consulting services. TMR’s global and regional market intelligence coverage includes industries such as pharmaceutical, chemicals and materials, technology and media, food and beverages, and consumer goods, among others. Each TMR research report provides clients with a 360-degree view of the market with statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact us:

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany

NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com