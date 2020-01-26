Transient (Dissolvable) Electronics Market – Comprehensive Evaluation of Changing Supply and Demand Scenarios

Transient or dissolvable electronics is a under research field wherein the semiconductor, electronic devices or gadgets can dissolve or disappear after use or under a pre-defined condition. This eco-friendly technology is expected to bring a revolutionary change in electronic recycling sector. The majority of research in this field is funded by DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency). Research is ongoing for creating special degradable polymer composite materials to provide suitable platform for electronic parts and components.

Defense electronics and medical devices are major focus of this research. The aim is to develop medical devices that could dissolve inside body without any harmful impacts. These are made of thin silicon sheets and silk-encapsulated magnesium. As both silicon and magnesium are present naturally in human body, this can be absorbed in body without much harm.

There has not been any commercial launch yet, however; researchers have experimented with diodes, photo-detectors, transistors, solar cells and digital camera. Successful experiments have been reported with dissolving polymers and degradable antennas. As of now, owing to significant advantages of transient electronics in medical field such as using dissolvable parts during surgery or implants medical devices seem better positioned to see advances in research that may lead to commercial launches. Further, a combination of flexible and biodegradable electronics can open up vast opportunities in medical implants.

In January 2014, BAE Systems PLC signed a contract with DARPA under its Vanishing Programmable Resources program for research and development in this field. Researchers envision complex devices and real time response in coming future. When transient electronics emerges commercially, the width of this market can be vast encompassing all electronics markets including defense electronics, sensors, medical devices, electronic components, consumer devices, among others.

