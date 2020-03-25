Transformers Global Market 2018: Key Players – ABB Ltd, API Delevan Inc, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd, Brush Group, Crompton Greaves Ltd

Transformers Industry

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Transformers market is accounted for $13.7 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $24.4 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2015 to 2022.. The key drivers of the market include increasing electricity demand in emerging and developed countries, need for up-gradation of transmission networks and high demand for smart grids. However, fluctuating prices of raw materials (steel and copper and crude oil) and high installation, logistics & supporting infrastructure cost of transformer will hinder market growth. Increasing awareness regarding low carbon emission is anticipated to offer prominent growth opportunities for the market.

Asia-Pacific region is growing significantly as China is an attractive destination for power transformer companies with extensive power plant capacity additions, economic growth. European nations are deploying green transformer concept to promote industry growth.

Some of the key players in global Transformers market are

ABB Ltd, API Delevan Inc, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd, Brush Group, Crompton Greaves Ltd, Datronix Holdings Ltd., Efacec Capital, ERMCO, Excel Electronics Industries, Federal Transformers Co. Llc, First Philippine Electric Corp., General Electric, Hammond Power Solutions, Hitachi LTD, Howard Industries, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd, Ist Power, Kirloskar Electric Ltd., Spx Transformer Solutions, Inc and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.

Products Covered:

• 100 MVA to 500 MVA

• 501-800 MVA

• 801-1200 MVA

End Users Covered:

• Commercial Sector

• Industrial

• Power Utilities

• Oil and Gas

• Marine-OffShore

• Mining

• Mass Transit

Applications Covered:

• Power Transformers

• Auto Transformers

• Furnace Transformers

• Welding Transformers

• Distribution Transformers

• Traction Transformers

Coolants Covered:

• Oil-Filled Self-Cooled Transformers

• Oil-filled Water-cooled Transformers

• Air-blast Transformers

Types Covered:

• Core-Type Transformers

• Shell-Type Transformers

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

