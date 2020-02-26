Transformer Monitoring System Market Segmented by Type, Service, Application and Region – Global Forecast To 2022

Global Transformer monitoring system market is expected to grow over CAGR of 12% by 2022. Transformers are electrical equipment that help in fluctuating the voltage of the electric current. This is important when a specific amount of electric current is required to be supplied to the end users. The growth of the global transformer monitoring system market is driven by the increasing number of power grid networks in any region. The growth of the market is also driven by rapid installation of power transformers led by the increased demand of energy generation from both renewable and non-renewable sources of energy. Transformer Monitoring System Market is growing due to its enhanced features such as improving safety and providing reduction in cost.

The most crucial factors driving the global transformer monitoring system market growth include the rapid installation of power transformers and increased demand for energy generation from both renewable and non-renewable sources of energy. Other factors contributing to the market growth include growing demand for power and cost-effective power distribution via transformers. However, factors that can impede the market growth include high investment cost for installation and high maintenance cost in order to ensure smooth functioning as well as real-time monitoring of transformer monitoring systems.

Competitive Dashboard:

ABB automation company Ltd. (Switzerland), Advanced Power AG (Switzerland), BPL Global LLC (USA), Crompton Greaves Ltd. (India), Dynamic Ratings Pvt. Ltd. (USA), Eaton Corporation Plc. (Republic of Ireland), Echelon Corporation (USA), Elster Group SE (Germany), General Electric Company (USA), Hyosung Corporation (South Korea), Schneider Electric S.E. (France), and Siemens AG (Germany).

Transformer Monitoring System Market Segments Analysis:

The global transformer monitoring system market has been segmented on the basis of application, service, type, and region.

The application-based segmentation segments this market into distribution transformers, power transformers and others.

Based on service, the market has been segmented into bushing monitoring, oil/gas monitoring, and others.

By type, the market has been segmented into hardware solutions and software solutions.

Global Transformer Monitoring System Regional Market Analysis:

The regional segmentation of the global transformer monitoring system market segments the market into the regional markets known as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region has been anticipated to be the largest regional market due to the planned investments for the increased power capacity utilization required in this region. Countries like India and China are investing a lot in smart grids, boosting the demand for transformer monitoring solutions.

In Europe and North America, the market is growing due to established industries, urban setting, technological advancement, and the presence of many key market players in these regions. In Europe, the most important country-specific markets are France, Germany, Spain, and the UK, followed by the remaining countries of Europe. In North America, such markets are the USA and Canada. In the MEA region, the market is limited due to poor countries, lack of awareness, lack of technological advancement, and lack of education.

Latest Industry News:

An 8 MW solar park in Nepal is going to feature a steel container with AC low-voltage distribution, DC combiners, string inverters, medium-voltage transformer, and switchgear. This solar park can provide stable electricity and benefit a school. 28 FEB 2019

H2scan’s new Gen 5 System is the first to provide hydrogen gas safety sensing in order to reduce the explosion risk of distribution transformers. 6 DEC 2018

Intended Audience:

Transformer monitoring system manufacturers

Distributer & Supplier companies

End Users

Consultants and Investment bankers

Government as well as Independent Regulatory Authorities

