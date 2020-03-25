Transfer Membrane Market forecast to achieve 5.3% CAGR through 2023

Market Highlights

The global transfer membrane anticipated to have held a market value of USD 184.5 million in the year 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. Due to increasing R&D spending by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, moreover increasing applications. Companies are using a trend of strategic alliance and acquisition to gain the market and minimize the competition in the market.

Request Free Sample [email protected] https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7389

Additionally, the growing research and development expenditure by the government as well as private sector is likely to contribute to the market growth. As per the data by the Office for National Statistics, in 2016, the gross domestic expenditure on research and development (R&D) was Euro 33.1 billion (USD 35.2 billion) in the UK.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global transfer membrane market are

Axiva Sichem Biotech

Azure Biosystems

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Carl Roth

GE Healthcare

Abcam

Advansta

Atto Corporation

GVS

Macherey-Nagel

Merck KGaA

Pall Corporation

Perkinelmer

Santa Cruz Biotechnology

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the Americas is expected to dominate the global transfer membrane market owing to the presence of well-established players and owing to the growing R&D budgets by both government as well as commercial pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies. Europe is expected to hold the second largest position in the global transfer membrane market. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market owing to the increasing funding to support research & development. Furthore, the Middle East and Africa region is expected to account for the least market share in the global transfer membrane market.



Segmentation

The global transfer membrane market has been segmented into type, transfer method, application, end user, and region.

Based on type, the market is further sub segmented into nitrocellulose transfer membranes, PVDF transfer membranes, and nylon transfer membranes. The PVDF (polyvinylidene difluoride) transfer membranes segment is expected to account for the largest share segment of the market in 2017.

Based on transfer method, the global transfer membrane market is further segmented into semi-dry electrotransfer, dry electrotransfer, tank electrotransfer, and others. The tank electrotransfer segment is expected to account for the largest share segment of the market in 2017.

Based on application, the global transfer membrane market is further segmented into western blotting, southern blotting, northern blotting, protein sequencing and amino acid analysis, and others. The western blotting segment is expected to account for the largest share segment of the market in 2017.

Based on end user, the global transfer membrane market is further segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, diagnostic laboratories, academic and research institutes, and others. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is expected to account for the largest share segment of the market in 2017.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/transfer-membrane-market-7389

Latest Trending Reports

Global Body Contouring Market Research Report- Forecast To 2027

Clinical Data Analytics Market – Global Forecast to 2022

Global Continuous Positive Airway Pressure(CPAP) Devices Market Research Report – Forecast to 2027

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]