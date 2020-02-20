Transcriptomics Technologies Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025

— Transcriptomics Technologies Market 2018

This report focuses on the global Transcriptomics Technologies status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Transcriptomics Technologies development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Affymetrix Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Danaher Corporation

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd

Illumina Inc.

Life Technologies Corporation

LC Life sciences LLC

Qiagen N V

Sigma Aldrich Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Microarray

PCR

Gene Regulation

Market segment by Application, split into

Clinical Diagnostics

Drug Discovery & Research

Bioinformatics

Comparative Transcriptomics

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Transcriptomics Technologies status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Transcriptomics Technologies development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

