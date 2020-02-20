Transcriptomics Technologies Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025

— Transcriptomics Technologies Market 2018
This report focuses on the global Transcriptomics Technologies status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Transcriptomics Technologies development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Affymetrix Inc.
Agilent Technologies Inc.
Bio-Rad Laboratories
Danaher Corporation
F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd
Illumina Inc.
Life Technologies Corporation
LC Life sciences LLC
Qiagen N V
Sigma Aldrich Corporation
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Microarray
PCR
Gene Regulation
Market segment by Application, split into
Clinical Diagnostics
Drug Discovery & Research
Bioinformatics
Comparative Transcriptomics
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
