Transcranial Doppler Devices Market Size, Share, Manufacturers, Countries and Forecasts To 2027 | Life Sciences, Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG

Transcranial Doppler is an examination technique uses to measure brain’s blood flow velocity from the basal intracerebral vessels by measuring echoes produced from ultrasound waves which are moving transcranially.A low-frequency transducer nearly of 2 MHz is used to enable sufficient transmission of ultrasound waves through the skull. Transcranial Doppler has an excellent diagnosis accuracies.

Transcranial Doppler is relatively quick and detects arteriovenous malformations, ischemic cerebrovascular disease, sickle cell and cerebral circulatory arrest. Its non-invasive nature and high temporal resolution make it supreme for the study of cerebral hemodynamics. The developed Transcranial Doppler system is an exclusive combination of the certified medical device and research equipment. Technical advancement has led the quick development of portable devices , due to chip integrated circuits containing fast, integrated and low power systems. The impact of such improvements in reforming the global healthcare sector is also recognized as a fundamental factor driving the demand for Transcranial Doppler systems.

Transcranial Doppler Market: Drivers and Restraints

Variability in age, hematocrit, gender, increase in blood pressure and mental or motor activity disorders, rising awareness of neurodegenerative diseases among a population and has therapeutic potential are the primary drivers for Transcranial Doppler market. Its unique design allows the implementation of the advanced signal processing while keeping the costs low. Transcranial Doppler also used in combination with CT scan, MRI, MRA and carotid duplex ultrasound. Transcranial Doppler technology allows help clinician to gain knowledge about concerned flow characteristics within the insonated vessel and helps in rapid decision making. Poor reimbursement policies and lack of trained professionals are the main challenges for transcranial Doppler market.Systems only built for adults because of the design in which head size is fixed to a narrow range of circumferences excluding to perform check on infants and small children due to their small head size.

Transcranial Doppler Devices Market: Segmentation

The global market for Transcranial Doppler systems is segmented by product type, display mode, and end users

By Display Mode M-mode display B-mode display

By Modality Portable Standalone

By End-users Hospitals Specialty clinics Surgical centers



B-mode Transcranial color-coded duplex (TCCD) combines pulsed wave Doppler ultrasound identifies the arteries abo ut various anatomic locations with a cross-sectional view of the area of insonation. M-mode display, more advanced technology provides multi-gate flow information and recently Transcranial Doppler market is based on this new technology.

Transcranial Doppler market segmentation on end users including hospitals, clinics, and surgical centers use it for diagnosis of acute ischemic stroke, intracranial steno-occlusive disease, collateral flow, sickle cell disease, micro- emboli detection and some cerebrovascular diseases.

Transcranial Doppler Market: Overview

Strategic collaborations between manufacturers, suppliers and end users and is expected to boost revenue growth of the transcranial Doppler devices market over the forecast period. Transcranial Doppler is aninvaaninvasiveique which is the most preferred tool across the majority of clinical uses and the assumptions made about vessel diameter on Transcranial Doppler. According to WHO report, approximately 6.8 million people die every year because of neurological disorder. In the U.S each year more than 1 million athlete experience concussion, according to an AAN press release. Transcranial Doppler is an advanced form of ultrasound may provide a more accurate diagnosis of concussion.

Transcranial Doppler Market: Region-wise Outlook

North America market of Transcranial Doppler dominates the market of other regions. Geography and application classify North America transcranial Doppler market. The primary application of North AmericaTranscranial Doppler market is the diagnosis of sickle cell anemia, emboli detection, and intracranial stenosis.

European and North America region comprises of a vast number of aging population which increases the risk of mental or brain disorders are the primary drivers for the increase in transcranial Doppler market. As per WHO report the economic cost of the neurological disorder in Europe was estimated at 139 million euros, in 2004. In Asia, because of diverse environmental conditions as well as changing lifestyle have led to brain diseases among adults as well as geriatric population. This has created high demand for brain monitoring devices for rapid diagnosis increasing the TCD market. In addition to these factors, government and nongovernment players are investing the huge amount in health care sector.

Transcranial Doppler Market: Key Market Participants

Some of the major companies that have contributed towards this market are Cadwell Laboratories , Inc., Natus Medical, Inc., Life Sciences, Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG, Covidien, Elekta, Rimed Ltd., andAtys Medical.