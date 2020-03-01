The global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market is anticipated to reach USD 8,241.4 Million by 2025 according to a new study published by Polaris Market Research.

Transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR), known as transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) the surgical procedure for heart disease wherein transcatheter heart valve is used to replace the damaged as well as old heart valve. Transcatheter heart valve implantation is a minimally invasive process that helps in substituting the damaged heart valve with a prosthetic valve for treatment of mitral regurgitation and unembellished aortic stenosis. Transcatheter aortic valve replacement procedure that helps to diminish severe degenerative aortic stenosis and increases the survival rate of patients.

The global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market is driven by factors such as growing number of the patient pool with cardiovascular ailments such as coronary artery diseases, heart failures, and hypertension. According to World Health Organization (WHO), the number of people suffering cardiovascular disorders will surge to 22.2 million by 2030 globally. Moreover, rising implementation of minimally intrusive processes over traditional surgical open-heart procedures, reduction in hospital stays, low risk of infection, minimal blood loss is further propelling the market. Moreover, increase in occurrence of aortic stenosis disorders coupled with rise in elderly population, evolution in implementation rate of transcatheter aortic valve implantation procedure owing to high demand for minimally invasive procedures, an increase in medical and clinical indication of safety & efficacy and new products approvals are other factors propelling the global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market growth.

The global transcatheter valve replacement (TAVR) market is segmented on the basis of surgical procedure, end user, and geography. On the basis of surgical procedure, the global transcatheter valve replacement (TAVR) market is categorized into Transfemoral (TF) Implantation, Transapical (TA) Implantation, and Transaortic Implantation. The global market by the surgical procedure is dominated by Transfemoral (TF) Implantation majorly due to growing focus on tentative products by key players which are estimated to boost the market growth of transcatheter valve replacement (TAVR) market globally. Moreover, Transfemoral implantation is the standardized as well as consistent TAVR procedure, in which an artificial valve is inserted through the femoral blood vessel with the minimally invasive procedure and negligible anesthesia. Thus, the transferomal (TF) implantation segment accounted for the highest market share in 2017 and is anticipated to preserve the governance during the forecast period.

Table of Contents

1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-aways

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

3. Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market Insights

3.1. Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR)– Industry snapshot

3.2. Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) -Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) market dynamics

3.3.1. Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR)– Market Forces

3.3.1.1. Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market driver analysis

3.3.1.2. Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market restraint/challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market opportunity analysis

3.3.2. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.3.2.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.3.2.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.3.2.3. Threat of substitute

3.3.2.4. Threat of new entrant

3.3.2.5. Degree of competition

3.3.3. Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) market PEST analysis, 2017

3.3.4. Value Chain Analysis

3.3.5. Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Industry trends

3.3.6. Prevalence of Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR)

4. Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market Size and Forecast by surgical procedure

4.1. Key findings

4.2. Transfemoral (TF) Implantation

4.2.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2025

4.3. Transapical (TA) Implantation

4.3.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2025

4.4. Transaortic Implantation

4.4.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2025

5. Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market Size and Forecast by End User

5.1. Key findings

5.2. Hospitals

5.2.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2025

5.3. Ambulatory surgical centers

5.3.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2025

5.4. Cardiac catheterization laboratory

5.4.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2025

6. Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market Size and Forecast by Regions

6.1. Key findings

6.2. North America

6.2.1. Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market by Surgical Procedure (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

6.2.2. Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market by end user (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

6.2.3. U.S.

6.2.3.1. Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market by Surgical Procedure (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

6.2.3.2. Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market by end user (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

6.2.4. Canada

6.2.4.1. Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market by Surgical Procedure (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

6.2.4.2. Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market by end user (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

6.2.5. Europe

6.2.5.1. Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market by Surgical Procedure (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

6.2.5.2. Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market by end user (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

6.2.5.3. Germany

6.2.5.3.1. Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market by Surgical Procedure (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

6.2.5.3.2. Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market by end user (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

6.2.5.4. UK

6.2.5.4.1. Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market by Surgical Procedure (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

6.2.5.4.2. Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market by end user (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

6.2.5.5. Asia Pacific

6.2.5.5.1. Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market by Surgical Procedure (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

6.2.5.5.2. Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market by end user (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

6.2.5.5.3. China

6.2.5.5.3.1. Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market by Surgical Procedure (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

6.2.5.5.3.2. Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market by end user (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

6.2.5.5.4. India

6.2.5.5.4.1. Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market by Surgical Procedure (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

6.2.5.5.4.2. Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market by end user (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

6.2.5.5.5. Japan

6.2.5.5.5.1. Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market by Surgical Procedure (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

6.2.5.5.5.2. Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market by end user (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

6.2.5.5.6. Latin America

6.2.5.5.6.1. Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market by Surgical Procedure (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

6.2.5.5.6.2. Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market by end user (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

6.2.5.5.6.3. Brazil

6.2.5.5.6.3.1. Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market by Surgical Procedure (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

6.2.5.5.6.3.2. Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market by end user (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

6.2.5.5.6.4. Mexico

6.2.5.5.6.4.1. Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market by Surgical Procedure (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

6.2.5.5.6.4.2. Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market by end user (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

6.2.5.5.6.5. Middle East & Africa

6.2.5.5.6.5.1. Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market by Surgical Procedure (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

6.2.5.5.6.5.2. Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market by end user (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7. Company Profiles

7.1. Boston Scientific Corporation

7.1.1. Overview

7.1.2. Financials

7.1.3. Product Type Benchmarking

7.1.4. Recent Developments

7.2. Direct Flow medical, Inc.

7.2.1. Overview

7.2.2. Financials

7.2.3. Product Type Benchmarking

7.2.4. Recent Developments

7.3. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, HLT, Inc.

7.3.1. Overview

7.3.2. Financials

7.3.3. Product Type Benchmarking

7.3.4. Recent Developments

7.4. JenaValve Technology, Inc.

7.4.1. Overview

7.4.2. Financials

7.4.3. Product Type Benchmarking

7.4.4. Recent Developments

7.5. Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

7.5.1. Overview

7.5.2. Financials

7.5.3. Product Type Benchmarking

7.5.4. Recent Developments

7.6. SYMETIS SA

7.6.1. Overview

7.6.2. Financials

7.6.3. Product Type Benchmarking

7.6.4. Recent Developments

7.7. Transcatheter Technologies GmbH

7.7.1. Overview

7.7.2. Financials

Continue…

Note: The study forecast period can be customize as per the request

Access this Report: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5261

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Person: Sandeep Singh

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]