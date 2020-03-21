Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2026

WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market [By Surgical Procedure (Transfemoral (TF) Implantation, Transapical (TA) Implantation, and Transaortic Implantation); By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory); By Regions (North America – U.S., Canada; Europe – Germany, UK, France; Asia-Pacific – China, India Japan; Latin America – Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa)]: Market Size & Forecast, 2018 – 2025”.

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Industry 2019

Description:-

The global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market is anticipated to reach USD 8,241.4 Million by 2025.

Transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR), known as transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) the surgical procedure for heart disease wherein transcatheter heart valve is used to replace the damaged as well as old heart valve. Transcatheter heart valve implantation is a minimally invasive process that helps in substituting the damaged heart valve with a prosthetic valve for treatment of mitral regurgitation and unembellished aortic stenosis. Transcatheter aortic valve replacement procedure that helps to diminish severe degenerative aortic stenosis and increases the survival rate of patients.

Get a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3695649-transcatheter-aortic-valve-replacement-tavr-market-by-surgical

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

The global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market is driven by factors such as growing number of the patient pool with cardiovascular ailments such as coronary artery diseases, heart failures, and hypertension. According to World Health Organization (WHO), the number of people suffering cardiovascular disorders will surge to 22.2 million by 2030 globally. Moreover, rising implementation of minimally intrusive processes over traditional surgical open-heart procedures, reduction in hospital stays, low risk of infection, minimal blood loss is further propelling the market. Moreover, increase in occurrence of aortic stenosis disorders coupled with rise in elderly population, evolution in implementation rate of transcatheter aortic valve implantation procedure owing to high demand for minimally invasive procedures, an increase in medical and clinical indication of safety & efficacy and new products approvals are other factors propelling the global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market growth.

The global transcatheter valve replacement (TAVR) market is segmented on the basis of surgical procedure, end user, and geography. On the basis of surgical procedure, the global transcatheter valve replacement (TAVR) market is categorized into Transfemoral (TF) Implantation, Transapical (TA) Implantation, and Transaortic Implantation. The global market by the surgical procedure is dominated by Transfemoral (TF) Implantation majorly due to growing focus on tentative products by key players which are estimated to boost the market growth of transcatheter valve replacement (TAVR) market globally. Moreover, Transfemoral implantation is the standardized as well as consistent TAVR procedure, in which an artificial valve is inserted through the femoral blood vessel with the minimally invasive procedure and negligible anesthesia. Thus, the transferomal (TF) implantation segment accounted for the highest market share in 2017 and is anticipated to preserve the governance during the forecast period.

Based on the end users, the global transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) market is further categorized into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and cardiac catheterization laboratory. The Hospital segment is expected to show the highest market growth over the forecast period. Growing patient pool and rising demand for efficient and effective surgical process with shorter recovery time and reduced hospital stay are the key factors driving the market shares for hospitals in global transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) market.

Some of the major key players operating in global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market are Boston Scientific Corporation, Direct Flow medical, Inc., Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, HLT, Inc., JenaValve Technology, Inc., Medtronic plc, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., St. Jude Medical, Inc., SYMETIS SA, and Transcatheter Technologies GmbH among others.

Ask Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3695649-transcatheter-aortic-valve-replacement-tavr-market-by-surgical

Table Of Content – Major key Points

Overview and Scope Executive Summary Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market Insights Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market Size and Forecast by surgical procedure Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market Size and Forecast by End User Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market Size and Forecast by Regions Company Profiles

Continued……

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)

ABOUT US:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports features an exhaustive list of market research reports from hundreds of publishers worldwide. We boast a database spanning virtually every market category and an even more comprehensive collection of market research reports under these categories and sub-categories.