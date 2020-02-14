WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Transcatheter 2019 Global Market Outlook,Research,Trends and Forecast to 2023”.

Transcatheter is a minimally invasive procedure which is used to replace the valve in patients with cardiac stenosis without removing the old or damaged valve. Transcatheter is further segmented into two types, namely, transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) and transcatheter mitral valve replacement (TMVR). The growth of this market is majorly due to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, the rise in mitral valve disorders, and technological advancements coupled with the introduction of novel cardiac valves. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2015, over 17.7 million people died from cardiovascular diseases, representing 31% of all the global deaths. Despite the drivers, the high cost of surgeries and stringent government regulations may hamper the growth of this market.

The global transcatheter market is expected to reach a market value of USD 3,882.77 million by 2023 from USD 8,191.26 million in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 13.38% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. In 2017, the market was led by the Americas with a 35.1% share, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific with shares of 30.9% and 27.0%, respectively. The increasing burden of cardiovascular diseases has been observed in different parts of the world which has upsurge the growth of the market.

The global transcatheter market is segmented by type of treatment, product type, end user, and region.

The global transcatheter market, by type of treatment, is segmented into transfemoral approach, transapical approach, and transaortic approach.

The global transcatheter market, by product type, is segmented into transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) and transcatheter mitral valve repair (TMVR).

By end user, the global transcatheter market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and cardiac catheterization laboratory.

Key Players

Edward Lifesciences Corporation, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd, Braile Biomedica, Venus Medtech, Boston Scientific Corporation, JenaValve Technology, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic Plc, Bracco Diagnostic Inc., Cook Medical Inc., and others.

Study Objectives

• To provide a comprehensive analysis of the transcatheter industry and its sub-segments in the global market, thereby providing a detailed structure of the industry

• To provide detailed insights into factors driving and restraining the growth of the global transcatheter market

• To estimate the market size of the global transcatheter market from 2015 to 2023 for different regions. Wherein, 2015 and 2016 would be the historic period, 2017 shall be the base year, and 2018 to 2023 would be the forecast period for the study

• To analyze the global transcatheter market, on the basis of four main geographies, namely, the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa

• To compare the products with respect to various players in the market

• To provide country-wise market value analysis for various segments of the transcatheter market

• To provide strategic profiling of key companies (manufacturers and distributors) present across the globe and comprehensively analyze their competitiveness/competitive landscape in this market

• To provide distribution chain analysis/value chain for the transcatheter market

Target Audience

• Medical Device Manufacturers

• Medical Device Suppliers & Distributors

• Research and Development (R&D) Companies

• Government Research Institutes

• Academic Institutes and Universities

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Scope of the Study

2.2 Research Objective

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Introduction

4.1.2 Increase in preference for minimally invasive procedures

4.1.3 Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases

4.1.4 Favorable reimbursement policies

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Strict regulatory guidelines

4.2.2 Risk of infection

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 New advancements in novel cardiac catheterization devices

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Value Chain Analysis

5.1.1 R&D and Designing

5.1.2 Manufacturing

5.1.3 Distribution & Sales

5.1.4 Post-sales Monitoring

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Model

5.2.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.2.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.2.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.2.5 Intensity of Rivalry

5.3 Demand & Supply: Gap Analysis

5.4 Pricing Analysis

6 Global Transcatheter Market, By Type of Treatment

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Transfemoral Approach

6.1.2 Transapical Approach

6.1.3 Transaortic Approach

7 Global Transcatheter Market, By Product Type

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR)

7.1.2 Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair (TMVR)

Continued……

