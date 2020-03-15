TRANSACTIONAL EMAIL SOFTWARE MARKET 2019 GLOBAL SHARE, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION, ANALYSIS AND FORECAST TO 2025

This report focuses on the global Transactional Email Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Transactional Email Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Amazon
MailChimp
SendGrid
SendInBlue
MailGun
Mailjet
Postmark
Elastic Email
SMTP2GO
Pepipost
SparkPost
Hubspot
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud Based
On-Premise
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
