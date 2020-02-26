Trans Fatty Acids Market Size, Analysis, and Forecast Report 2018-2028

Trans Fatty Acids Market Insights

There are two broad categories of trans fatty acids found in foods: naturally-occurring trans fatty acids and artificial trans fatty acids. Naturally occurring trans fatty acids are produced in the gut of some animals and foods. Artificial trans fatty acids through industrial processes add hydrogen to liquid vegetable oils to make it more solid in structure. Trans fatty acids are easy to use, inexpensive to produce and generally has a long shelf life. Trans fatty acids give foods the exact taste and texture. Many restaurants and fast-food outlets use trans fatty acids to fry food products. Several countries such as Denmark, Switzerland, Canada and several jurisdictions have reduced or restricted the use of trans fatty acids in food service establishments. Based on the increasing sections of food choices available today, trans fatty acids are being noticed to top in diets of most consumers, which is invariably increasing the overall market for trans fatty acids.

Trans Fatty Acids Market Dynamics

The increasing demand for functional food and dietary supplements is likely to drive the trans fatty acids market over the forecast period. However, after the discovery that trans fatty acids inflates the risk of coronary heart diseases, the trans fatty acids content of foods have considerably changed. The United States Food and Drug Administration have taken steps to remove artificial trans fatty acids in processed foods. In 2016, the FDA determined PHO’s to be the major source of trans fatty acids in the food supply chain, which are considered to be unsafe.

Trans Fatty Acids Market Regional Overview

Among the several regions, Asia Pacific can be considered with the highest production and consumption of trans fatty acids. Countries such as China, India and Malaysia are expected to cover most of the market share for trans fatty acids. Consumption wise, China covers more than half of the Asia’s total trans fatty acids market share, Western Europe with second highest spot in market share of trans fatty acids consumption and is expected to show balanced growth rate due to market saturation, price fluctuation and change in market trends. North America shows balanced consumption of trans fatty acids, the market share this region is expected to grow with an apparent slow rate in the near future due to the presence of assortment of industries and their trans fatty acids requirement. Apart from these major regions, smaller regions, such as Central Europe, Middle-East and Africa, are more likely to show considerable growth in natural fatty acids market share. Emerging economies such as China, India, Brazil and Indonesia are expected to show a major market share in natural fatty acids consumption. The considerable reasons being abundant raw material availability and huge consumer pool.

Trans Fatty Acids Market Key Players

Some of the key players in trans fatty acids market are J.M Smucker Company, Unilever, Bunge Limited, Akzo Nobel N.V, Eastman Chemical Company, Colgate Palmolive Ltd and Loders Croklaan.

