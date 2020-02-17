Train Control & Management System (TCMS) Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Market Size, Trends, Growth Opportunities, Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Train Control & Management System (TCMS) Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its Studies Database

Train Control Management Systems are based on in-house control electronics platforms that allow for programming in open languages in accordance with IEC Standards.

These systems are conceived for use in distributed configurations, minimizing the wiring, and may be connected both by means of TCN protocol in accordance with IEC 61.375-X: MVB, CCN, ECN, WTB, ETB and other bus protocols.

The conception of the vehicle control electronics (VCU) is carried out fulfilling the requirements demanded by railway standards and covers all needs for control, monitoring and communications of any kind of rolling stock, from LRVs, EMUs and locomotives to high-speed locomotives.

Scope of the Report:

North America’s revenue accounted for the highest market share (28.66%) in 2016, followed by Europe and China. North America is expected to maintain its leading position for the next five years owing to the increasing global downstream demand for Train Control & Management System (TCMS).

The global leading players in this market are Alstom SA, Bombardier, Siemens AG, Hitachi Ltd. and Mitsubishi Electric, which accounts for 62.90% of total production value.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, the rising disposable income and customers’ expectations for high efficiency and safety of transportation, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep slow increasing, as well as the consumption value.

The worldwide market for Train Control & Management System (TCMS) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Train Control & Management System (TCMS) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Alstom SA

Bombardier

Siemens AG

Hitachi Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric

Strukton Rail

Wabtec Corporation

Selectron Systems

Toshiba

Thales Group

CAF

EKE-Electronics

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

CBTC

PTC

Integrated Train Control

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Metros

High-Speed Trains

Normal Trains

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Train Control & Management System (TCMS) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 CBTC

1.2.2 PTC

1.2.3 Integrated Train Control

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Metros

1.3.2 High-Speed Trains

1.3.3 Normal Trains

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Alstom SA

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Train Control & Management System (TCMS) Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Alstom SA Train Control & Management System (TCMS) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Bombardier

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Train Control & Management System (TCMS) Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Bombardier Train Control & Management System (TCMS) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Siemens AG

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Train Control & Management System (TCMS) Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Siemens AG Train Control & Management System (TCMS) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Hitachi Ltd.

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Train Control & Management System (TCMS) Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Hitachi Ltd. Train Control & Management System (TCMS) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Mitsubishi Electric

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Train Control & Management System (TCMS) Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Mitsubishi Electric Train Control & Management System (TCMS) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Strukton Rail

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Train Control & Management System (TCMS) Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Strukton Rail Train Control & Management System (TCMS) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Wabtec Corporation

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Train Control & Management System (TCMS) Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Wabtec Corporation Train Control & Management System (TCMS) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

