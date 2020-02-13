Train Brake Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share Knorr-Bremse AG, Wabtec Corporation, Faiveley Transport

Train brake is a type of brake used in railway cars or vehicles which enable the train to decelerate and control the speed of the train. Train brake is the mechanical operation primarily used to slow down the speed of the locomotive. Train brakes are quite complex as compared to other vehicle braking systems and work on compressed air locking. Three prime functions of the train brake are to stop the train at a fixed point, maintain a slow speed, and emergency braking.

Railway transportation is widely considered as an economical, secure, and safe means of transportation, as compared to road transportation, owing to the limited number of fatalities recorded. Rising demand for train transportation is primarily due to its high precision and ability to cover great geographic areas in a short time. This is a major factor that is expected to boost the train brake market during the forecast period. Rising government support and increasing number of proposed projects to expand train connectivity are fuelling the number of trains and in order to ensure train safety, the train brake system is used. This is likely to boost the train brake market during the forecast period. However, intricate design of braking system and demand for intelligent braking systems in trains are likely to hinder the conventional train brake system during the forecast period.

The global train brake market can be segment based on brake type, train type, and region. Based on brake type, the train brake market can be classified into pneumatic brake, electrodynamic brake, mechanical brake, and electromagnetic brake. The pneumatic brake segment holds a prominent share of the market. Pneumatic brake uses compressed air as an operating force to thrust blocks on to the train wheels or pads. The segment is projected to remain prominent during the forecast period, as these are used generally in developing countries.

Based on train type, the train brake market can be bifurcated into long distance train, sub-urban train, metros, monorail, and high-speed train. The sub-urban train segment accounts for a dominant share of the market primarily due to higher number of trains operating in sub-urban and urban areas. The long distance train segment also accounts for a prominent share of the market. This is primarily attributed to the rapid rise in demand for improved connectivity across the world.

In terms of region, the train brake market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific accounts for a significant share of the global train brake market. This is majorly due to higher rate of adoption of train transportation for communication in the region. Rising population and demand for economical and safe means of transportation, especially for long-distance destinations are key factors that are projected to boost the demand for trains in the region, which in turn is estimated to boost the train brake market during the forecast period. Countries in the region such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea account for higher number of trains, which leads to higher share of Asia Pacific in the global train brake market. It is maintain its position in the global train brake market during the forecast period.

Prominent players operating in the global train brake market include Knorr-Bremse AG, Wabtec Corporation, Faiveley Transport, Thales Group, nabtesco corporation, Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd., Ansaldo STS, SIEMENS AG, ABB, and Frenoplast.