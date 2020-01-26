Trail Cameras Market Global Forecast 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Trail Cameras Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across with table and figures in it.

A game camera, often referred to as “trail camera”, is a tough, motion-activated camera designed to take photos and videos of wildlife and security surveillance, and Trail Cameras is comprised of a motion detector and a digital camera. The motion detector uses passive infrared technology to sense movement and trigger the camera. Trail Cameras are major used by hunters, researchers, wildlife enthusiasts and property.

The trail cameras industry had reached a sales volume of approximately 469.73 K units in 2011, and the sales volume was estimated 649.07 K units in 2016.

The global largest market is North America. The market reached a consumption volume of approximately 358.92 K Units in 2016, and the consumption volume share is 55.30%, which followed by Europe, it reached a consumption volume of 221.83 K Units in 2016, and the consumption volume share is 34.18%.

According to this study, over the next five years the Trail Cameras market will register a 2.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 74 million by 2024, from US$ 64 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Trail Cameras business

Scope of Trail Cameras: Trail Cameras Market report evaluates the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics, growth inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on latest industry news, opportunities, and trends. The report contains a comprehensive market analysis and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Segmentation by product type

Pixel <8MP

Pixel 8-12MP

Pixel >12MP

Segmentation by application:

Entertainment

Hunting

Research

Others

In Global market, the top players include

Prometheus Group

Vista Outdoor

GSM Outdoors

Wildgame Innovations

Bgha Inc.

EBSCO Industries

Reconyx

Cuddeback Trailer and Equipment

Covert Scouting Cameras

Spypoint

Bolymedia

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the Global Trail Cameras (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2024. To understand the structure of Trail Cameras market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key Global Trail Cameras manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Trail Cameras with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). To project the consumption of Trail Cameras submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

