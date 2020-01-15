Traffic Management System Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025

— Traffic Management System Market 2018
This report studies the global Traffic Management System market status and forecast, categorizes the global Traffic Management System market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, India and other regions (Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa)
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Kapsch TrafficCom
SWARCO
Siemens
TomTom
THALES
IBM
Cubic
Fujitsu
Q-Free
Imtech
Kyosan Electric
SICE
Iteris
Peek traffic
E-Hualu
China ITS (Holdings)
ENJOYOR
Datang Telecom
Wantong Technology
Hisense TransTech
China Shipping Network Technology
Dahua Technology
HIKVISION
Baokang Electronic
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Other Regions
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Integrated Urban Traffic Control System
Freeway Management System
Electronic Toll Collection (ETC)
Advanced Public Transportation System
Others
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Urban Traffic
Inter-Urban
Parking Management
Info-mobility
Public Transport
Freeway
