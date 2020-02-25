Traffic Management Software Global Market 2018 Top Key Players – Cisco Systems, Inc., MercuryGate TMS, LLamasoft, AscendTMS, Agile TM, WideOrbit and Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global Traffic Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Traffic Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Traffic Management Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Cisco Systems, Inc.
MercuryGate TMS
LLamasoft
AscendTMS
Agile TM
WideOrbit
VertaMedia
Virtu Group
Trycon Technologies
Toasted Snow
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Smart Signaling
Route Guidance
Traffic Analytics
Smart Surveillance
Market segment by Application, split into
Urban Traffic
Inter-Urban
Parking Management
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Traffic Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Smart Signaling
1.4.3 Route Guidance
1.4.4 Traffic Analytics
1.4.5 Smart Surveillance
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Traffic Management Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Urban Traffic
1.5.3 Inter-Urban
1.5.4 Parking Management
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Traffic Management Software Market Size
2.2 Traffic Management Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Traffic Management Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Traffic Management Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Traffic Management Software Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Traffic Management Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Traffic Management Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Traffic Management Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Traffic Management Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Traffic Management Software Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Traffic Management Software Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
…………
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Cisco Systems, Inc.
12.1.1 Cisco Systems, Inc. Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Traffic Management Software Introduction
12.1.4 Cisco Systems, Inc. Revenue in Traffic Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Cisco Systems, Inc. Recent Development
12.2 MercuryGate TMS
12.2.1 MercuryGate TMS Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Traffic Management Software Introduction
12.2.4 MercuryGate TMS Revenue in Traffic Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 MercuryGate TMS Recent Development
12.3 LLamasoft
12.3.1 LLamasoft Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Traffic Management Software Introduction
12.3.4 LLamasoft Revenue in Traffic Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 LLamasoft Recent Development
12.4 AscendTMS
12.4.1 AscendTMS Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Traffic Management Software Introduction
12.4.4 AscendTMS Revenue in Traffic Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 AscendTMS Recent Development
12.5 Agile TM
12.5.1 Agile TM Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Traffic Management Software Introduction
12.5.4 Agile TM Revenue in Traffic Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Agile TM Recent Development
12.6 WideOrbit
12.6.1 WideOrbit Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Traffic Management Software Introduction
12.6.4 WideOrbit Revenue in Traffic Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 WideOrbit Recent Development
12.7 VertaMedia
12.7.1 VertaMedia Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Traffic Management Software Introduction
12.7.4 VertaMedia Revenue in Traffic Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 VertaMedia Recent Development
12.8 Virtu Group
12.8.1 Virtu Group Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Traffic Management Software Introduction
12.8.4 Virtu Group Revenue in Traffic Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Virtu Group Recent Development
……..CONTINUED
