Traffic Management Software Global Market 2018 Top Key Players – Cisco Systems, Inc., MercuryGate TMS, LLamasoft, AscendTMS, Agile TM, WideOrbit and Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global Traffic Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Traffic Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Traffic Management Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Cisco Systems, Inc.

MercuryGate TMS

LLamasoft

AscendTMS

Agile TM

WideOrbit

VertaMedia

Virtu Group

Trycon Technologies

Toasted Snow

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Smart Signaling

Route Guidance

Traffic Analytics

Smart Surveillance

Market segment by Application, split into

Urban Traffic

Inter-Urban

Parking Management

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Traffic Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Smart Signaling

1.4.3 Route Guidance

1.4.4 Traffic Analytics

1.4.5 Smart Surveillance

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Traffic Management Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Urban Traffic

1.5.3 Inter-Urban

1.5.4 Parking Management

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Traffic Management Software Market Size

2.2 Traffic Management Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Traffic Management Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Traffic Management Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Traffic Management Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Traffic Management Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Traffic Management Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Traffic Management Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Traffic Management Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Traffic Management Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Traffic Management Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…………

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Cisco Systems, Inc.

12.1.1 Cisco Systems, Inc. Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Traffic Management Software Introduction

12.1.4 Cisco Systems, Inc. Revenue in Traffic Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Cisco Systems, Inc. Recent Development

12.2 MercuryGate TMS

12.2.1 MercuryGate TMS Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Traffic Management Software Introduction

12.2.4 MercuryGate TMS Revenue in Traffic Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 MercuryGate TMS Recent Development

12.3 LLamasoft

12.3.1 LLamasoft Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Traffic Management Software Introduction

12.3.4 LLamasoft Revenue in Traffic Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 LLamasoft Recent Development

12.4 AscendTMS

12.4.1 AscendTMS Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Traffic Management Software Introduction

12.4.4 AscendTMS Revenue in Traffic Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 AscendTMS Recent Development

12.5 Agile TM

12.5.1 Agile TM Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Traffic Management Software Introduction

12.5.4 Agile TM Revenue in Traffic Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Agile TM Recent Development

12.6 WideOrbit

12.6.1 WideOrbit Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Traffic Management Software Introduction

12.6.4 WideOrbit Revenue in Traffic Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 WideOrbit Recent Development

12.7 VertaMedia

12.7.1 VertaMedia Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Traffic Management Software Introduction

12.7.4 VertaMedia Revenue in Traffic Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 VertaMedia Recent Development

12.8 Virtu Group

12.8.1 Virtu Group Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Traffic Management Software Introduction

12.8.4 Virtu Group Revenue in Traffic Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Virtu Group Recent Development

……..CONTINUED

