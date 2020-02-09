Traffic and Billing Management Solutions Market manufactures, types, applications, demographics, size and opportunities

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Traffic and Billing Management Solutions Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026″ to its database.

Traffic and Billing Management Solutions Market – Overview

Traffic management solution supports existing operation systems, while billing management is an effective solution for billing process management, analytics, and communication with the customers offers full integration of the platform with the accounting software and data collection and processing systems. It Allows the exchange of data between platforms and applications in various format. Companies are providing easy-to-use traffic, powerful solutions which enables proficient management of multichannel and single environments and multiple and multimedia platforms. Real-time interactive reporting allows smarter and faster decisions making by offering centralized visibility into the business, though uniform integration across traffic, sales, financial, and playout systems drives the workflow effectiveness. Companies such as Siemens provide traffic and billing management solutions, which are used for cable, television, and radio with powerful, scalable, easy-to-use tools for copy, order entry, sales optimization, and inventory management. The traffic and billing management solutions is designed for medium- to large-scale TV broadcasters. The modular architecture enables users to utilize individual parts of the system and add components depending upon the need thus, delivering a cost-effective approach to improving productivity and managing the operations. The traffic and billing management solutions have features, such as web banner placements, breaks control and optimization, real-time integration with traffic and playout automation systems, strategic analysis, advertising invoice, mid-term and long-term planning, dynamic planning, manual or automatic campaign optimization.

Traffic and Billing Management Solutions Market – Drivers and Restraints

The effectiveness of traffic management and billing solutions is anticipated to increase at a considerable pace in the next few years due to the rise in vehicle ownership globally and increase in awareness regarding social and economic losses that economies experience due to traffic jams. The adoption of traffic management and billing solutions is less in developing economies such as countries in South America and Asia Pacific. Rise in disposable income is increasing vehicle ownership in these regions; however, outdated infrastructures, growing urban setups, and sluggish infrastructure development are making traffic a major challenge. Demand for traffic and billing management solutions is expected to rise at a substantial pace in the near future. The traffic and billing management solutions market is also anticipated to benefit from the increase in number of solutions at reasonable costs, which could appeal consumers across developing and cost-conscious economies.

Traffic and Billing Management Solutions Market – Segmentation

The global traffic and billing management solutions market can be segmented based on component, and region. In terms of component, the traffic and billing management solutions market can be bifurcated into software and hardware. The software segment can be sub-segmented into traffic analytics, smart signaling, and smart surveillance. The hardware segment can be further split into sensors, display boards, and surveillance cameras. Based on region, the global traffic and milling management solutions market can be divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America accounts for a dominant share of the global traffic and billing management solutions market, as it is an early adopter of this solutions. Most companies in North America are adopting traffic and billing management solutions.

Traffic and Billing Management Solutions Market- Key Players

Key players operating in the global traffic and billing management solutions market include Siemens AG (Germany), EFKON AG (Austria), Thales Group (France), Nuance Communications, Inc. (The U.S.), Hitachi Ltd (Tokyo), Iteris, Inc. (The U.S.), WS Atkins PLC (The U.K.), Telenav, Inc (The U.S.), and Garmin International Inc. (The U.S.), and TomTom NV (The Netherlands).

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

