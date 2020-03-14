Trade Surveillance Systems Market – Real-time Info Desired during 2019 – 2023

Trade Surveillance Systems Market Research Report, By Component [Solutions (surveillance, risk & compliance, analytics & reporting, case management) and Services], Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-premises), and Organization Size – Global Forecast till 2023

Market Synopsis

The global trade surveillance systems market is expected to grow from USD 647.2 million in 2019 to USD 1,365.5 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period. The trade surveillance systems solutions enable enterprises and market experts to spot rogue, erroneous, or abusive trading, which further helps them to protect the profitability of their clients, update trading strategies in less time, prevent frauds, and comply with government regulations. The strong need among enterprises to run a risk-free business, meet compliance requirements, and quickly respond to the dynamic requirements of the market are the key driving factors for the growth of the trade surveillance market. However, the lack of technical expertise and less awareness, especially among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in developing economies, are expected to act as a major restraining factor for the growth of the global trade surveillance systems market during the forecast period.

The trade surveillance technology is used in risk management systems of enterprises that incorporate advanced complex event processing (CEP) engine; this CEP engine processes a vast amount of data, both streaming and historical and then detects positive and negative patterns in the trading data across all markets and asset classes in real time. It offers its clients a complete 360-degree visibility into their trading activities, making it one of the important IT systems required for their continuous growth, success, and brand reputation.

Trade surveillance systems solutions and services are widely adopted across the globe, particularly in the financial sector. According to the latest market trends, the on-premises deployment mode is expected to hold the larger share as it easily integrates with the enterprises’ existing IT infrastructure and offers a high level of data security than cloud-based trade surveillance systems. The cloud-based trade surveillance systems segment is expected to grow with the higher CAGR due to its increasing adoption among SMBs and freelancers.

Segmentation.

The global trade surveillance systems market has been segmented based on component, deployment mode, organization size, and region/country.

By component, the market has been segmented into solutions and services. The solutions segment is further segmented into surveillance, risk & compliance, analytics & reporting, case management, and others. By service, the market has been divided into professional and managed services.

By deployment mode, the market has been segmented into cloud and on-premises.

By organization size, the market has been segmented into large enterprises and small & medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

By region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America has further been segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico; Europe has been divided into the UK, Germany, France, and the rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific has been classified into China, India, Japan, and the rest of Asia-Pacific.

Key players

The prominent players in Trade Surveillance Systems Market are Nice Ltd (Israel), FIS (US), Software AG (Germany), Nasdaq, Inc. (US), Cinnober Financial Technology (Sweden), Aquis Technologies (UK), SIA SpA (Italy), IPC Systems, Inc. (US), b-next (Germany), ACA Compliance Group Holdings, LLC (US), OneMarketData (US), Scila AB (Sweden), Trading Technologies International, Inc. (US), CRISIL LIMITED (India), and Trillium Management, LLC (US).

Regional Analysis

The global trade surveillance systems market is estimated to grow rapidly during the forecast period from 2019 to 2023. The geographical analysis of the global trade surveillance systems market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

North America is projected to have the largest share in the global trade surveillance systems market. The US, Canada, and Mexico are the leading countries in the region. The growth is attributed to the presence of a large number of financial institutions and wealth management firms and a high degree of digitalization in the region. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing market in the global trade surveillance systems market over the forecast period. A rapidly increasing number of banking and insurance businesses and the rising demand for advanced banking solutions in the region are the key driving factors for the growth of the trade surveillance systems market in the region.

Competitive Analysis

There is a presence of a large number of vendors in the trade surveillance systems market from different parts of the world, which intensifies the competition in the market. These vendors are increasingly focusing on offering innovative products and services and thus making significant investments in their research & development (R&D) activities. Product launches, product enhancement, and partnerships are the major strategies adopted by the vendors in the trade surveillance systems market to cater to the diverse requirements of the clients and penetrate into new regions.

Intended Audience

Trade Surveillance Systems Providers

Financial Institutions

Enterprises

Brokers

Market Consultants

Government Organizations

Distributors and Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

System Integrators

Chief Financial Officers

Compliance Officers

Regulators

