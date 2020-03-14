Trade Finance 2019 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 3.75 % and Forecast to 2023

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the trade finance market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the commerce and international trading services.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global trade finance market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• BNP Paribas

• Citigroup

• HSBC Group

• JPMorgan Chase

• Wells Fargo

Market driver

• Involvement of clearing house and trade through financial market integration

Market challenge

• Impact of turbulent economic and political environment

Market trend

• Technological advances

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

